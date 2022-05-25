Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany has left the Belgian club, leading to speculation he will be appointed as the next Burnley boss.
The former Manchester City captain has been recently linked with the full-time vacancy at Turf Moor after under-23 manager Mike Jackson was unable to keep the club in the Premier League.
The Lancashire side sacked Sean Dyche earlier in the year and failed to appoint a permanent manager, and the 36-year-old Belgian could be interested in returning to England.
Wayne Rooney and Chris Wilder have also been rumoured as potential appointments.
Kompany rejoined Anderlecht in 2019 as player-manager and retired from playing in 2020 ahead of the following season.
Anderlecht finished in third place this campaign and the coach confirmed his departure in a statement on their website.
Kompany said: “Today only one feeling prevails: I am proud that I was able to start this new chapter at the club of my heart. I have now been a player and a coach of RSC Anderlecht, but above all I remain a loyal fan.”
Kompany’s wife, Carla, is from Manchester, where he moved to join City in 2008 before becoming a title-winning captain.
Burnley would offer Kompany a huge challenge as they have nine players out of contract at the end of the season, with players such as Nick Pope and Dwight McNeil expected to attract interest from current Premier League sides, and with new arrivals Maxwel Cornet and Wout Wegorst also likely to wish to leave.
There are further complications at the club with owners ALK Capital due to repay part of a £65 million loan as a condition of their relegation.
