Argentina win their first major silverware in 28 years and their 15th Copa America after a 1-0 win over fierce rivals Brazil at the Maracana Stadium.

Lionel Messi secured his first major international trophy as La Albiceleste edged to victory. For Brazil, they succumbed to their first loss in a competitive match at the Maracana since 1950.

In a scrappy first half in front of the 7,000 supporters in attendance, there was a moment of real quality as Argentina scored what proved to be the vital winning goal in the 22nd minute through Angel Di Maria.

The PSG playmaker latched onto a pinpoint long ball from Rodrigo De Paul before lobbing Ederson in goal to break the deadlock.

Brazil were fired up after the break and Richarlison quickly had the ball in the net, but it was ruled out for offside.

Argentina became more of a defensive unit as the second half wore on as boss Luciano Scaloni continued to make defensive substitutions to stop Brazil from playing through the lines.

The strategy paid off as Argentina held on to their slender advantage, ultimately ending their dismal run of four losses in a row at Copa America finals.

Brazil's star forawrd Neymar dropped to his knees in tears after the whistle and was consoled by his former Barcelona teammate Messi while they waited for the trophy ceremony.

