A 25-yard injury-time winner from Luis Diaz saw Colombia beat Peru 3-2 in the Copa America third-place play-off on Friday night.

Yoshimar Yotun gave Peru the lead just before half-time with a neat finish into the bottom corner.

Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado equalised with a free-kick which snuck its way through the wall and beyond Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

Diaz put Colombia in front midway through the second half. He latched onto a long ball up the pitch from Camilo Vargas before slotting the ball into the corner.

Peru continued to battle and they did level again with Gianluca Lapadula scoring in the 82nd minute with a near-post header from a corner to set up a tense finale.

And with the game seemingly set for extra-time, Diaz ensured Colombia would clinch third place at the tournament in the 94th minute.

He unleashed a vicious strike into the top corner which Gallese got a hand to but could not keep out.

"We're happy - it was important to finish by winning," Cuadrado said post-match.

"I'm happy with how we reacted [to going behind] and how we went after the result."

