Lionel Messi drew level with Javier Mascherano for the all-time appearance record for Argentina as they beat Paraguay 1-0 in Copa America.

The win means that Argentina will progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Messi’s appearance earned him his 147th cap, the same as his former Barca and Argentina teammate Mascherano. The current Barcelona forward is now expected to move ahead of Mascherano in the all time list in his side’s next game.

The 33-year-old striker holds another record already, with his 73 international goals a record for the country.

Argentina now have seven points and are top of Group A after their win, courtesy of am Alejandro Gomez finish from an Angel Di Maria assist.

Former Manchester City striker, and now Messi’s club teammate, Sergio Aguero, was able to start an international game for the first time since November 2019. Whether they take to the field together for Barcelona depends on the outcome of Messi’s contract negotiations with the club.

