Juanmi scored twice as Real Betis beat Real Sociedad 4-0 in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.
Betis were coming off the back of three consecutive victories, their last a 4-1 win over Espanyol, and this is the third match in a row they have scored four in a game.
Basque side Real’s last win came back on January 19 when they played and beat Atletico Madrid, also in the cup.
28-year-old forward Juanmi gave his side the lead after just 10 minutes before he made it two for the away side just before the hour mark.
Willian Jose added a late third from the spot to secure his side’s passage to the semi-finals, and Aitor Ruibal made it four.
Betis travel to Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday, while Sociedad will look to turn their 2022 form around at Valencia.
