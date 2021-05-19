River Plate are set to put a midfielder in goal for their Copa Libertadores tie on Wednesday night after all four of the club's goalkeepers tested positive for Covid-19.

The Argentine club said in a statement they had asked the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) for special dispensation to include reserve goalkeepers Leo Diaz and Agustin Gomez in their squad for their game against Independiente of Santa Fe.

Media reports in Argentina say the request has been rejected. The club have lost 20 players to positive Covid-19 tests since Friday and some others are out injured.

Diaz made his debut on Sunday in River’s league defeat by Boca Juniors.

Midfielder Enzo Perez, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury, is reportedly training in goal in preparation for the match. Javier Pinola, who is recovering from a double fracture in his right arm, looks set to be rushed back and included in the starting XI.

River are second in their Libertadores group with six points from four games.

Argentina on Tuesday announced a record high death toll of 745 people as a second wave of the virus buffets the South American nation. The overall death toll climbed to 71,771.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday offered to host the whole of the Copa America, replacing their current co-hosts Colombia, where a wave of civil unrest has rocked the country since late April.

The tournament is being held in two nations for the first time and is due to kick off on June 13.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

