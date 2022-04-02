Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United's Premier League clash against Leicester according to reports.

According to The Athletic, the Portuguese forward is out of the United squad with illness.

Ad

Earlier reports noted that Ronaldo wasn't with the team at the Lowry Hotel with the rest of the team.

Premier League Rangnick praises 'very valuable' Maguire after midweek boos YESTERDAY AT 14:46

United will now be without their top scorer for the match, following his 18 goals in 32 games in all competitions for the club so far this season.

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in his last Old Trafford appearance in the Premier League as United beat fellow top-four chasing rivals Tottenham 3-2.

The 37-year-old also featured for Portugal over the international break as they secured their place at the World Cup in Qatar.

Edinson Cavani is also out for United after picking up an injury playing for Uruguay.

Barclays FA WSL United keep up push for top-three finish with comeback win over Everton 27/03/2022 AT 14:20