A man has pleaded guilty to a charge in relation to the flight in which footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson died in 2019.

David Henderson has admitted attempting to discharge a passenger without valid permission or authorisation.

Henderson, 66, of Hotham, East Riding of Yorkshire, is alleged to have arranged the flight carrying Sala and Ibbotson, which crashed into the English channel in January 2019.

He will now go on trial, and has denied a separate charge of endangering the safety of an aircraft.

Sala, a 28-year-old striker involved in a multi-million pound transfer from Nantes to Cardiff, was on his way to Wales from France. Sala's body was recovered but Ibbotson's was not.

The charges have been brought by the Civil Aviation Authority. The trial is expected to last 10 days.

