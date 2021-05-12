Up to 9,500 England fans could be able to watch European Championship matches together in a London fan zone at Trafalgar Square this summer.

The iconic landmark will screen all of the games involving Gareth Southgate’s side, together with the semi-final and final, although the maximum capacity will only be reached if the government’s ‘road map’ out of coronavirus restrictions in England goes to plan.

For the opening fixtures against Croatia (13 June) and Scotland (18 June), only 750 socially distanced key workers will attend the event, made up of NHS and London Ambulance Service staff, police officers and those who work on public transport.

Euro 2020 Kane: Club success in Europe can give England edge at Euros 07/05/2021 AT 08:30

From 21 June, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced proposals to lift all coronavirus restrictions, although that will depend on the infection rate and status of the vaccine rollout.

That would mean that England’s final group match, against the Czech Republic on 22 June, could stage a mass event at the full 9,500 ticketed capacity a day after new rules come into force.

Southgate’s men will play all of their group matches at Wembley Stadium, and supporters who are not able to attend will be able to apply to watch the games in Trafalgar Square through a ballot, the details of which have not yet been announced.

“Our great city is completely indebted to the incredible work of our key workers who have gone way beyond the call of duty to help protect others and save lives throughout the pandemic,” said Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

“As a mark of gratitude, I am very pleased that we will be able to offer some of London’s key workers – including members of the Metropolitan Police, TfL workers and NHS and London Ambulance staff - the chance to watch England’s UEFA Men’s EURO 2020 group matches against Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic in the Fan Zone on Trafalgar Square.

If we continue to keep on top of the virus, we hope to be able to host up to 9,500 fans in the Fan Zone after the initial first two group games – and I cannot think of anything more exciting than thousands of people coming together to cheer the England team on to glory.

“Londoners have sacrificed so much during the pandemic and I am in no doubt that UEFA EURO 2020 can act as a real springboard for the capital’s recovery.”

Euro 2020 3 England players who could benefit from Euros increase to 26-man squads 04/05/2021 AT 17:00