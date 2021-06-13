Andy Robertson wants Scotland to believe in themselves as the country prepares for its first major tournament fixture in 23 years.

Scotland will start their Euro 2020 campaign against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Monday afternoon ahead of games against England on Friday June 18 and Croatia on June 22.

Not since the 1998 World Cup have Scotland appeared at the finals of a major tournament, but Robertson has urged his teammates to make their mark with the football world watching.

“Since the manager came in he's always said we're a good squad but lacking a wee bit of belief,” said the Liverpool and Scotland left back.

“Being able to qualify for a tournament for the first time in 23 years gives you belief you can do it again and go and perform in the big tournaments.”

Robertson is one of a number of Scotland stars who play at the top level in the Premier League and the 27-year-old doesn’t just want to make up the numbers at this summer’s tournament.

"I'd like us to have more belief in ourselves, more confidence, in being able to show what we can do. Hopefully we can do that on the biggest stage. If we do, we're a right good team on our day.

"We're all so excited. It's been 23 long years waiting. We can feel the nation is excited for it and it's important we try to keep a smile on their faces."

