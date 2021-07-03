Arsene Wenger thinks it will be a tall ask for Denmark to stop England reaching the Euro 2020 final.

Gareth Southgate's side finally found their scoring groove against the Ukrainians and former Arsenal manager Wenger gave his verdict on the victory.

“It was the perfect night for English football, a perfect night for England,” Wenger told beIN Sports.

“They didn’t concede a goal, they qualified easily and they could rest important players.

They scored three goals from crosses and sometimes small things cause big impacts, and that was certainly the case when Ukraine lost a centre back in the first half. They were free headers and that is not expected at this level.

“Ukraine conceded three poor goals and the second goal killed the game. It became an easy game for England but they did it well and what was important for them tonight is that they didn’t concede a goal.

“That will be an important quality to go to the final and win it. They look more stable, defensively.

“They are still looking for the perfect solution going forward I think but I’m convinced now they will be difficult to stop.

“They go home to London now for the semi-final so it will be difficult to stop them getting to the final.”

Both Harry Kane and Harry Maguire said their focus was now squarely on beating Denmark and Southgate echoed his players' sentiments after the result.

"It's fabulous. I suppose it's still sinking in that it's another semi-final - three in three years," he told the BBC.

We want to go two steps further. I know what will be happening at home. It's lovely to see everyone on a Saturday night, beer in hand. They should enjoy it.

"It's been a long year for everyone. I'm chuffed the two performances have brought so much happiness to people.

"We've known we had players we needed to look after physically. We've been able to introduce them.

"We know across seven games the squad is so important, trying to give people a breather at the right time. We learned a lot from Russia in that instance.

"We were trying to balance players with knocks and yellow cards. 'Do we take the centre-back off? Because we've the game sown up he won't need to make a tackle.'

"It's fabulous for our country - a semi-final at Wembley. Everyone can really look forward to that - it's brilliant."

