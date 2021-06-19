Hungary pulled off one of the shocks of Euro 2020 as they held world champions France to a 1-1 draw at the Puskas Arena.

Marco Rossi's side - ranked 35 places below France in the Fifa world rankings - had remarkably taken the lead on the stroke of half time through Attila Fiola, but this was cancelled out by Antoine Griezmann's second half strike.

France saw two glorious opportunities to take the lead go begging in the first half, with Kylian Mbappe at the heart of the action. The PSG forward headed Lucas Digne's cross the wrong side of the post, before teeing up Karim Benzema with an audacious flick, only for the Real Madrid man to slice wide.

Despite the world champions' domination, it was Hungary who took a shock lead in second half stoppage time. Fiola rode the lunging challenge of Raphael Varane, burst into the box and slotted calmly past Hugo Lloris.

The spirited hosts continued to frustrate France, but their resolve was finally broken after 66 minutes. Hugo Lloris's long ball caused chaos in the Hungary backline, Mbappe made a nuisance of himself and his low cross was powered home by Griezmann.

A breathless final 24 minutes ensued but neither side could find a winner, leaving Group F finely poised heading into the final round of fixtures on Wednesday.

TALKING POINT: FAVOURITES FRANCE FRUSTRATED BY HUNGARY

World champions France are regarded as many people's favourites to win the European Championships, and demonstrated just why with an electric first half performance that produced everything apart from a goal. Mbappe was the focal point for every promising attack, the PSG forward creating openings for himself and his teammates with his mesmerising feet, balance and close control.

However, they had looked vulnerable to counter attacks down their right flank, with Benjamin Pavard caused all sorts of problems by the lively Roland Sallai. It was from the Hungary left that the hosts took the lead, and the goal knocked the stuffing out of France. It was a more lethargic and laboured second half showing from Didier Deschamps' side, with the Hungary backline finally beaten not by a typically flowing France move, but a Lloris long ball.

Hungary were well worth their hard fought point. Having lost talisman Dominik Szoboszlai prior to the tournament kicking off, captain Adam Szalai was forced off with injury inside half an hour. They remained dogged and determined, and could yet have a say in qualification from the 'group of death'.

MAN OF THE MATCH: ROLAND SALLAI

Leading the line against the world champions is no mean feat, but the Freiburg forward put himself about and was an absolute nuisance from start to finish.

He ran the channels, held up play and chased and harried from the first minute to the last. Both Varane and Pavard struggled to handle his physicality and pace, and he was instrumental as Hungary looked a threat on the counter attack time and time again.

PLAYER RATINGS

Hungary: Gulasci (7), Szalai (7), Orban (6), Botka (6), Nego (6), Kleinheisler (8), Nagy (8), Schafer (7), Fiola (8), Sallai (8), Szalai (6)

Subs: Cseri (6), Lovrencsics (6), Nikolic (6)

France: Lloris (6), Pavard (5), Varane (5), Kimpembe (6), Digne (6), Kante (6), Pogba (6), Rabiot (6), Griezmann (7), Mbappe (8), Benzema (6)

Subs: Dembele (6), Giroud (6), Tolisso (6), Lemar (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

14 – Save! Fantastic double save from Peter Gulacsi as he gets down quickly to palm away Karim Benzema’s low effort, before somehow denying Antoine Griezmann on the follow up.

17’ – Chance! Digne picks out Mbappe, but his header floats narrowly wide.

31’ – Chance! Mbappe tees up Benzema with a fabulous flick, but the Real Madrid forward drags his shot wide.

45+2 – GOAL! Hungary take the lead! Fiola shakes off Varane, bursts into the box and fires low past Lloris.

59 - Chance! Dembele rattles the post with his first involvement after entering the fray.

66 - GOAL! France go route one and Griezmann fires into the top corner to level for the visitors. KEY STATS Griezmann's equaliser for France was his seventh goal at the European Championships - a figure bettered only by Michel Platini (9) and Cristiano Ronaldo (11). The goal was also Griezmann's seventh international tournament strike - only Platini and Thierry Henry have more major tournament goals for France (10).

KEY STATS

Griezmann's goal was his eighth European Championship strike - only Michel Platini (9) and Cristiano Ronaldo (11) have scored more.

The goal was also his ninth at a major tournament for France - a figure bettered only by Thierry Henry and Platini, who each have 10.

