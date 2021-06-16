The excellent Italy are the first team at this year's European Championships to seal their place in the last-16 of the competition following a comprehensive victory over a bewildered Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico.

After dismantling Turkey in Friday's opening game, the Azzurri picked up where they left off and had the ball in the back of the net twice inside the opening 26 minutes.

Giorgio Chiellini's finish from close range was chalked off by VAR for handball and just moments later he was forced off with a hamstring problem.

Italy refused to feel sorry for themselves, however, as the inspired Manuel Locatelli started and finished a lovely attack, slotting home from Domenico Berardi's defence-splitting cross, as they took a one-goal lead into the break.

Italy's dominance continued after half time and it didn't take long for goal number two to arrive, Locatelli driving his laces through a delicious shot from outside the penalty area that nestled into the bottom corner.

Further chances came and went as Italy played on the counter, with Ciro Immobile twice going close before the Lazio striker put the gloss on a delightful performance with an 89th-minute goal.

It was far from a happy homecoming for Switzerland boss Vladimir Petkovic, former manager of Lazio, whose side was completely overwhelmed in every department.

Gianluigi Donnarumma's clean-sheet never looked in doubt, having had just one save to make all evening.

The result means Italy are through to the knockout stages with a game to spare, leading Group A with six points. Wales, their next opponents, are second with four and now look certain to also make the last-16 following their 2-0 success over Turkey earlier on Wednesday.

TALKING POINT - Stylish Italy impress again

Who would bet against the Azzurri after this splendid performance? After grabbing the attention of the continent with the thrashing of Turkey, Roberto Mancini's side underlined their credentials with another slick, high-energy, high-pressing display to extend their unbeaten run to a remarkable 29 games.

Like the Italy teams of old, their foundation is built on a resolute defence - it's now 10 games since they last conceded a goal. But this side is also seriously dangerous in attack, orchestrated by their midfielder Locatelli, who is catching the attention of Europe's giants.

With a burning desire to end the country's 53-year wait for success in the competition, it would seem Mancini has all the ingredients.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Manuel Locatelli (Italy)

After a blistering season in Serie A, the 23-year-old is now lighting up the international stage. As he continues to grow in stature, his value continues to increase. Italy have a star in their ranks.

PLAYER RATINGS

Italy: Donnarumma 6, Di Lorenzo 7, Bonucci 7, Chiellini 6, Spinazzola 8, Barella 7, Jorginho 7, Locatelli 9, Berardi 8, Immobile 7, Insigne 7.. subs: Pessina N/A, Chiesa 5, Acerbi 7, Cristante N/A, Toloi 5.

Switzerland: Sommer 6, Elvedi 5, Shar 5, Akanji 5, Mbabu 5, Freuler 5, Xhaka 5, Rodriguez 5, Shaqiri 5, Embolo 6, Seferovic 4.. subs: Widmer 5, Zakaria, Vargas 5, Zuber 5, Sow N/A, Gavranovic 5.

KEY MOMENTS

19' - Chiellini's goal is ruled out! It's the veteran defender who gives Italy the lead, it's his ninth goal of his international career! Insigne's corner delivery is excellent, it falls into the path of Chiellini, who rifles it home. But did the ball touch his arm? It's going to VAR... And it's NOT going to count. Relief for Switzerland as replays show the ball struck the hand of Chiellini before his finish. It's still goalless!

24' - Chiellini's night is over! From joy to despair, the Italy defender is going off with a hamstring problem.

26' - GOAL! Italy 1-0 Switzerland (Manuel Locatelli): They're not going to rule this one out! It's totally deserved. The excellent Locatelli, having started the move with a delicious pass out wide to Berardi, continues his run and he's left unmarked to receive the cross, slotting it home to break the deadlock.

52' - GOAL! Italy 2-0 Switzerland (Manuel Locatelli): What a goal, what a performance from Locatelli! After another well-worked passing move, Locatelli takes a nice first touch to get the ball out of his feet and set him up for the shot from distance and he really puts his laces through it as the ball nestles into the bottom corner.

75' - Just wide! Italy are cutting through the Switzerland defence like a knife through butter, as Chiesa races through the middle and finds Immobile on the left side of the penalty area. He's searching for the far corner but drags it wide.

89' - GOAL! Italy 3-0 Switzerland (Ciro Immobile): His performance deserves a goal and now Immobile grabs it, even if the goalkeeper should do better to keep his low shot out. Italy win it back in midfield and Immobile is allowed to pounce before striking into the bottom corner from 20 yards. It's another statement of intent from the Azzurri.

KEY STATS

Following 3-0 wins against Turkey and Switzerland, Italy are only the second side in European Championships history to open their tournament with consecutive wins by a three+ goal margin, after Netherlands in 2008 (3-0 vs Italy, 4-1 vs France).

Ciro Immobile has become the first player to score in Italy's opening two games of a major tournament (Euros + World Cup) since Christian Vieri at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Only Giacomo Bulgarelli (v Switzerland in 1962) and Mario Balotelli (v Germany in 2012) have scored a brace for Italy at a major tournament at a younger age than Manuel Locatelli this evening (23y 159d)

