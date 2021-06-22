The city of Munich had put in the request ahead of Germany’s match against Hungary at Euro 2020, in response to Hungary’s new legislation that bans the sharing of any content portraying homosexuality or sex reassignment for people under the age of 18, which means there will be no discussion of LGBTQ+ rights in school.

Munich’s mayor, Dieter Reiter has called the decision “shameful,” and also expressed his frustration with the German football association, the DFB.

“I find it shameful that Uefa forbids us from setting an example for diversity, tolerance, respect and solidarity.

“The DFB, despite the overwhelming approval from all over the country, has not been willing to position itself to influence the result,

"We in Munich certainly won't let ourselves be discouraged from sending a clear signal to Hungary and the world.''

In response to the decision from UEFA, Reiter has said that he will light up a wind turbine opposite the stadium.

Plenty of Bundesliga clubs have expressed their solidarity by lighting up their own stadiums as the Allianz won’t be able to.

Germany captain Manuel Neuer is expected to continue to wear a rainbow captain’s armband whilst the Dutch FA have announced their skipper Georginio Wijnaldum will wear an armband that says “OneLove” when they play their last 16 match in Hungary.

Across Europe there were plenty of reactions condemning the decision made by UEFA.

Hertha Berlin are one of the clubs to light up their stadium and the city’s Deputy Mayor Ramona Pop said on Twitter "Always happy to be lauded for actions against homophobia and racism, but not allowing a rainbow stadium as a symbol of tolerance and diversity at Euro 2020. What a poor showing, UEFA!''

"The rainbow is not offensive,” EU Commission Vice President Věra Jourová told Politico on Monday evening.

“If anyone has a problem with it, this speaks more about them, rather than about people who want to light up the stadium with it."

