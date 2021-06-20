Kieran Trippier has backed Harry Kane to silence his critics amid calls for the England striker to be dropped.

England struggled to carve out chances against Scotland in a crucial Euro 2020 clash last Friday and Kane has bore the brunt of much of the criticism of the Three Lions’ attack.

"I believe in Harry and I know he will score goals, Harry's chances will come and for sure he will score goals," Trippier said on Sunday.

"Harry has had an unbelievable season with Spurs. He is working hard in training and it is about getting the chances to him.

With Harry, he works so hard for the team and people might not recognise what he does off the ball.

"He is our captain, our leader, a big player for us and we just need to create chances for him to score goals. We need to get him on the end of chances."

England are still on track to top Group D if they beat the Czech Republic, who currently sit top, while Scotland can qualify for the next round if they get a result against Croatia.

Trippier, a right-back, was himself dropped for the Scotland game, with Luke Shaw coming in on the left side.

Shaw failed to make much of an impact and Southgate could throw Trippier back into the mix and the Atletico Madrid star insists he doesn’t care where he plays.

"We have got a really good squad. Nobody was complaining. In tournament football everyone needs to be there for each other. If I play left-back I will give 110 per cent. The most important thing is the team," he said.

"I have not played loads of games at left-back but I feel I am experienced enough to play on either side. If I am playing, no matter what position, I will always give 110 per cent.

"I don't mind playing left or right, it doesn't bother me."

