England duo Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after an "interaction" with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour after Friday’s match at Euro 2020.

As a result, England internationals Chilwell and Mount, two fellow Chelsea players, will now self-isolate as a precaution.

England have released a statement addressing the matter, saying:

“As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England [PHE], Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday’s match.”

England next play the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening, needing a win to top Group D, while Scotland’s next game is against Croatia at the same time.

