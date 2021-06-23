A pitch invader held up a rainbow flag before being tackled to the ground ahead of Hungary's game against Germany in Munich.

Supporters were also handed out rainbow flags, while others wore the rainbow colours entering the stadium.

UEFA rejected Bayern Munich’s plan to light up the Allianz Arena – the venue for the Group F game – in response to anti-LGBTQ+ legislation passed in Hungary.

Euro 2020 Opinion: Celebration of goal records are beneath brilliant Ronaldo 2 HOURS AGO

Protester raises flag in front of Hungary team Image credit: Getty Images

A tweet shared by UEFA responded to further criticism of the governing body’s stance which has seen various football teams and players, including Antoine Griezmann, imply their opposition to the decision by sharing rainbow images to their social media accounts.

“Today, UEFA is proud to wear the colours of the rainbow,” the tweet read, referencing UEFA’s rainbow-coloured badge on their Twitter account.

“It is a symbol that embodies our core values, promoting everything that we believe in - a more just and egalitarian society, tolerant of everyone, regardless of their background, belief or gender.

Some people have interpreted UEFA’s decision to turn down the city of Munich’s request to illuminate the Munich stadium in rainbow colours for a EURO 2020 match as ‘political.’

"On the contrary, the request itself was political, linked to the Hungarian football team’s presence in the stadium for this evening’s match with Germany.”

Euro 2020 Euro 2020 - Does a lopsided draw enhance or devalue the competition? 2 HOURS AGO