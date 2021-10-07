England went 2-0 up in Slovenia only to be pegged back and had to settle for a 2-2 draw in UEFA Under-21 Championship qualifying.

While the away side went clear by two goals, Mark Spanring and Dusan Stojinovic scored to level.

In the first half two goals from Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer put England two goals in front as they looked set for three points in their Euro 2023 qualifying group.

Speaking after the game, England coach Lee Carsley said: “I’ve made it clear we need to learn. To be 2-0 up away from home against a very motivated team it’s important you don’t give them any lifts and hand over momentum to them. I thought we did that.

“We’re still building our reputation as a team and a squad and it’s important we take experiences like today. If we build on this result and use it for experience it will be a positive result for us.

“It’s a team sport, it’s important everyone stands up and be counted. I have a lot of faith in these players. We have to use this performance – especially in the second half – as motivation and we will be in a better place for it.

“We had two or three opportunities in the second half but I didn’t feel we had the control we had in the first half.”

England play Andorra on Monday, and they are third in Group G, five points behind the Czech Republic, though they have a game in hand.

