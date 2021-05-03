UEFA have announced that up to 9,500 fans will be allowed to attend the Europa League final on May 26.

The event will be held at the Energa Stadium in Gdansk, Poland, which can accommodate 43,615 fans, but will operate at 25% capacity, with the restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An announcement on the Champions League has yet to be made, which will take place in Istanbul on May 29.

Fans who attend will need to show a negative coronavirus test result or proof of a Covid-19 vaccination.

The decision comes after Poland’s government decreed that stadiums could operate at a quarter of their normal capacity as the pandemic recedes across most of Europe. Fans will be required to enter a ballot, with 2,000 tickets for the general public, and another 2,000 for each team that reaches the final.

A statement from UEFA said: "The Polish authorities have confirmed to UEFA a capacity of 25 per cent of the stadium or up to 9,500 spectators.

Supporters from abroad will have to comply with border entry restrictions and requirements that will be in force at the time of the final as no exemptions will be granted to ticket holders.

"Access to the stadium will be granted in line with the applicable local legislation, which is to be confirmed by the local authorities during this week and may include the need for proof of a vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test result.

"UEFA will reimburse the full price of the ticket to successful buyers, should a reduction to the stadium capacity be announced by the local authorities at a later stage.

For the sales process on UEFA.com, tickets will not be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Instead, a ballot will be conducted to allocate the tickets once the application period has ended.

"As usual, fans and the general public are being allocated the majority of the tickets for the finals."

Manchester United are set to go through to the final as they hold a 6-2 advantage before they travel to Roma for their match on Thursday. Villarreal lead Arsenal 2-1 after their first leg in London.

