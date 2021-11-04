Leicester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Spartak Moscow at the King Power Stadium as they missed the chance to go joint-top of Group C.

The hosts started the game brightest and came close to breaking the deadlock inside the first 20 minutes when Boubakary Soumare’s effort from 25 yards out rattled the crossbar.

Largely in control, the Foxes produced wave after wave of attack during the first period, but the visitor’s soaked up the pressure well as Brendan Rodgers side couldn’t quite get things to click in the final third.

Out of nothing, Spartak Moscow took the lead five minutes into the second half. Caglar Soyuncu was caught up the pitch allowing Mikhail Ignatov space down the right-hand side to attack and managed to dink in a brilliant cross towards Victor Moses who was able to simply guide a free header beyond Schmeichel.

Leicester were on level terms seven minutes later, Ayoze Perez flicking on a corner at the near-post which found Daniel Amartey who rose highest to head home. The Foxes were awarded a penalty with little over 15 minutes remaining, but Jamie Vardy’s effort was denied by Alexander Selikhov.

With minutes to go, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall had a chance to net his first Leicester goal, but his header was blocked by teammate Iheanacho who, with his back to goal, swivelled to get a shot of his own away that clattered off the post.

Leicester had a string of corners deep into added time, but failed to capitalise.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Alexander Selikhov (Spartak Moscow)

It wasn’t a game that offered many stand-out performances, but the Spartak Moscow goalkeeper played a huge part in a big result for the visitors.

He endured wave after wave of Leicester attacks from the first minute to the last, earning his side a well-fought point after keeping Jamie Vardy’s penalty out.

TALKING POINT - LEICESTER MISS CHANCE TO GO TOP

Leicester players will feel tonight’s result was a disappointing one, as a win would have taken them joint-top of Group C level on points with group leaders Napoli.

They remain third, two points shy of the Italians in pole position, whilst tonight’s opponents and bottom-placed Spartak Moscow are only one point behind the Foxes.

There’s still a good chance of qualification with six points still up for grabs, but they face tough tests against Legia Warsaw and Napoli.

PLAYER RATINGS

LEICESTER CITY: Schmeichel 6, Castagne 7, Amarty 8, Evans 6, Soyuncu 7, Bertrand 6, Tielemans 7, Soumare 7, Perez 5, Iheanacho 6, Daka 5.

Subs: Ndidi 6, Dewsbury-Hall 6, Lookman 7, Vardy 4.

SPARTAK MOSCOW: Selikhov 8, Caufriez 7, Gigot 7, Dzhikiya 6, Ayrton 6, Litvinov 7, Zobnin 6, Moses 8, Ignatov 6, Sobolev 6, Promes 7

Subs: Kutepov N/A, Umyarov 5, Lomovitsky N/A, Bakaev 5.

KEY MOMENTS

18 ‘ Soumare rattles the woodwork! What an effort from Boubakary Soumare! His strike from 25 yards out hits the bar and is cleared. That would have been his first goal for the club, and what a goal it would have been to get off the mark!

51’ GOAL! Victor Moses (Spartak Moscow) - The deadlock is broken and it's come from nothing! Soyuncu gets caught up the pitch which allows Mikhhail Ignatov space down the right-hand side, who dinks in a brilliant cross finding the head of Victor Moses, who is as free as a bird in the Leicester box, and was able to simply guide the header beyond Schmeichel.

58’ GOAL! Daniel Amartey (Leicester) - That's more like it from the hosts! Perez gets the flick on at the near post for Amartey to rise highest and head home at the back-post, game on!

74' PENALTY MISSED! Jamie Vardy (Leicester)

KEY STAT

- - -

