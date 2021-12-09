Eljif Elmas scored twice as Napoli edged out Leicester City in a high-octane game to top group C and qualify for the round of 16.

Adam Ounas' low drive broke the deadlock for the hosts in the fourth minute - just seconds after Leicester squandered a gilt-edged chance to open the scoring themselves.

Leicester poured forward in search of an equaliser but were hit with a 23rd minute sucker punch when Elmas finished from close-range.

Brendan Rodgers side reduced the arrears in the 27th minute when Jonny Evans lashed his effort home and six-minutes later academy graduate Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall brilliantly volleyed home the leveller from the edge of the box.

The Foxes were caught napping early in the second half when Elmas notched his second of the evening to put Luciano Spalletti's men back in front.

Despite the introduction of Patson Daka, Leicester were unable to find an equaliser and Napoli held on for a deserved win to ensure qualification for the round of 16 in March whilst Brendan Rodgers side will contest the Europa Conference as a result of their third place finish in the group.

More to follow...

