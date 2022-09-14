On Thursday, September 15, Manchester United make the trip to Moldova to take on Sheriff Tiraspol in the group stages of the Europa League. The match kicks off at 5:45pm UK time at the Zimbru Stadium.

United are looking for their first win of the campaign after going down 1-0 to Real Sociedad on matchday one, while Sheriff put in a dominant performance to beat Omonia Nicosia 3-0.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Europa League match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United.

When is Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester United?

The Europa League Group E match between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United kicks off at 5:45pm on Wednesday, September 15.

Which TV channel is Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester United on?

The game between Sheriff Tiraspol and Manchester United will be shown on the BT Sport channel in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester United?

How to follow Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester United via live text updates?

We will be hosting live text coverage of Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester United, and all the key Europa League clashes, via eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

Work to do

A 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad in their opening fixture of the competition has given Manchester United work to do in Group E.

Bruno Fernandes v Real Sociedad Image credit: Getty Images

No weekend game

This gives Erik ten Hag less to think about in terms of ensuring players are fit for two games in quick succession, and should enable him to utilise more of his squad for their Europa League match against Sheriff Tiraspol.

