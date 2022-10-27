Arsenal will have to wait to seal top spot in Group C of the Europa League after suffering a 2-0 mauling against PSV in the Netherlands that involved multiple disallowed goals. The visitors put in a sluggish performance that will only further Mikel Arteta’s concerns, following their 1-1 draw against Southampton at the weekend.

The Gunners received an early warning of what their hosts could offer going forward when Xavi Simons had a low shot well saved, before Cody Gakpo sumptuously clipped over Aaron Ramsdale after running onto a through ball, only to have the strike ruled out for offside.

Ad

At the other end, Arsenal struggled to create too many chances as PSV sat deep and looked to soak up the pressure before breaking forward on the counter attack. The half burst to life in the dying moments though as Simons had another goal ruled out for offside, before Martin Odegaard’s fierce drive from inside the box was beaten away by Walter Benitez.

Europa League 'A lovely technician' - Keown and Cole praise resurgent and 'so important' Xhaka 4 HOURS AGO

The hosts eventually took the lead after the break, with half-time substitute Luuk de Jong playing an influential role as he slid a pass into the path of Joey Veerman, who perfectly found the far top corner from 22-yards.

Seven minutes later, De Jong doubled the lead, although it was largely thanks to an error from Ramsdale, who came to punch a corner and got nowhere near it, allowing the Dutch international to head into an empty net.

De Jong would miss a plethora of further chances as the game wore on, flashing one header particularly close, while Gakpo had another goal ruled out as Arsenal breathed a sigh of relief at not being defeated by a wider margin whilst PSV celebrated qualification for the knockouts.

TALKING POINT - Sluggish Arsenal will worry Arteta

Mikel Arteta criticised Arsenal’s performance as they could only manage a draw against Southampton at the weekend, and he’ll be even more disappointed after this result and performance.

Admittedly, the Gunners made five changes from their trip to St Mary’s but they were sluggish and lacking ideas in the final third as they put in a performance similar to when they lost 3-1 to Manchester United at Old Trafford last month.

The defence couldn’t handle the pace of Simons and Gakpo going forward, and once De Jong was introduced, his creativity took PSV to another level. Arsenal were lucky that the score remained as low as it did

EINDHOVEN - (lr) Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal FC, Erick Gutierrez of PSV Eindhoven during the UEFA Europa League Group A match between PSV Eindhoven and Arsenal FC at Phillips Stadium on October 27, 2022 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. ANP | Dutch Height | MA Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER OF THE MATCH

Luuk De Jong (PSV). It may seem strange to give the award to a player who only came on at half-time, but the former Barcelona man turned the game on its head when he was introduced.

The 32-year old, who many PSV fans felt should have started, grabbed the assist for the first goal, before finishing the second himself, as well as having a hand in a number of other chances.

It was his invention, and his ability to find pockets of space that Arsenal couldn’t see, that made the difference, providing an outlet for the pacy Simons and Gakpo to either run off, or pass to themselves.

PLAYER RATINGS

PSV: Benitez 6; Mwene 6, Ramalho 6, Brandthwaite 7, Max; 7 Veerman 7, Sangare 6, Gutierrez 6, Simons 8, El Ghazi 5, Gakpo 8. Subs: De Jong 9, Teze n/a, Til n/a, Madueke n/a, Mauro junior n/a

Subs: Drommel, Waterman, Obispo, Hoever, Ginkel, Ledezma, Bakayoko

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 5; Tomiyasu 5, Holding 5, Saliba 5, Tierney 5; Odegaard 6, Lokonga 5, Xhaka 5; Vieira 5, Nketiah 6, Martinelli 6. Subs: Party 6, Saka 6, Jesus 6, White n/a, Gabriel n/a

Subs: Hein, Soares, Ibrahim, Cirjan, Smith, Nelson

KEY MOMENTS

19’ GOAL RULED OUT! Oh what a glorious goal that would have been. Gakpo runs on to a through-ball and his finish is sumptuous, delicately chipping Ramsdale, but he was offside

43’ GOAL RULED OUT! Oh how unlucky for Simons! The ball falls to him 20-yards out and he somehow tiptoes past numerous defenders before tucking into the bottom corner. Lovely finish - but there’s an offside in the build-up

56’ GOAL! PSV 1-0 ARSENAL (VEERMAN). There will be no ruling this one out! De Jong feeds Veerman, who, from 22-yards, caresses the ball into the far top corner. Superb finish

63’ GOAL! PSV 2-0 ARSENAL (De Jong). De Jong has turned this game on its head! Ramsdale comes for a corner, gets nowhere near it, and the substitute nods home into an empty net. A mountain to climb now for the Gunners

66’ ANOTHER GOAL RULED OUT. And it's just as well for Arsenal, because this is getting embarrassing. Gakpo tucks home, but he was offside when the cross was made

78’ WHAT. A. SAVE! That is superb from Benitez, who keeps out Nketiah's point-blank range effort. Jarrod Brandthwaite follows that up with a sublime tackle to divert the rebound away from goal

KEY STATS

This is only Arsenal’s second defeat of the season - they had won 13 of their previous 15 games

PSV have beaten Arsenal for just the second time in eight meetings - their previous victory, 1-0, came in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2007

Transfers Three MLS teams ready to sign Ronaldo as Sporting are frustrated - Paper Round 16 HOURS AGO