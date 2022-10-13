The game looked to be heading to a goalless draw, a result which would have left United’s chances of progressing to the knockout stages of the Europa League in peril.

Ad

However three points were secured when, in the 93rd minute, Scott McTominay finished from close range to break the deadlock.

Europa League 'He can do everything' - Scholes, Hargreaves praise Ronaldo after reaching 700 club goals 4 HOURS AGO

The result means United are in second place in their group, three points behind Real Sociedad, who have 12 points.

United have endured an inconsistent start to life under new manager Erik ten Hag, but have steadily improved, and the goal from McTominay helps United’s momentum after they beat Everton 2-1 at the weekend.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Scholes said that their blushes had been spared.

He said: "It's the right result because Manchester United were so dominant in both games.

"That injury time goal has saved themselves real embarrassment though. Francis Uzoho [Omonia goalkeeper] made some good saves but nothing you wouldn't expect in the Champions League.”

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford both started with Anthony Martial again out injured, Scholes pointed to a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal.

"United had more than enough chances but their finishing just wasn't there tonight,” he added.

United’s next Europa League game comes against Moldovan team Sheriff on October 27.

Europa League 'Impossible to play against' - Hargreaves praises Rashford after inspiring comeback 06/10/2022 AT 19:43