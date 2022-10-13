Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes said that the side had avoided "real embarrassment" after beating Omonia Nicosia 1-0 thanks to an injury time winner.
The game looked to be heading to a goalless draw, a result which would have left United’s chances of progressing to the knockout stages of the Europa League in peril.
Ad
However three points were secured when, in the 93rd minute, Scott McTominay finished from close range to break the deadlock.
Europa League
'He can do everything' - Scholes, Hargreaves praise Ronaldo after reaching 700 club goals
The result means United are in second place in their group, three points behind Real Sociedad, who have 12 points.
United have endured an inconsistent start to life under new manager Erik ten Hag, but have steadily improved, and the goal from McTominay helps United’s momentum after they beat Everton 2-1 at the weekend.
Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Scholes said that their blushes had been spared.
He said: "It's the right result because Manchester United were so dominant in both games.
"That injury time goal has saved themselves real embarrassment though. Francis Uzoho [Omonia goalkeeper] made some good saves but nothing you wouldn't expect in the Champions League.”
- McTominay saves profligate United's blushes as late strike downs Omonia
- Benrahma, Bowen goals steer West Ham to Conference League knockout stages
- Saka strikes again as Arsenal beat Bodo/Glimt to stay perfect
While Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford both started with Anthony Martial again out injured, Scholes pointed to a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal.
"United had more than enough chances but their finishing just wasn't there tonight,” he added.
United’s next Europa League game comes against Moldovan team Sheriff on October 27.
Europa League
'Impossible to play against' - Hargreaves praises Rashford after inspiring comeback
Europa League
'Greatest of all time' Ronaldo will not accept role as a Europa League player - Scholes
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad