Everton boss Frank Lampard wants Ashley Cole to join his coaching staff at Goodison Park.

Cole is currently a coach with the England U21 squad and works at Chelsea's academy.

And Lampard, who replaced Rafael Benitez as Toffees boss on Monday , has already brought in Joe Edwards from Chelsea as his assistant manager as well as two of his former colleagues from his time managing Derby County.

Cole and Lampard spent eight years together as Blues at Stamford Bridge, winning the Premier League, four FA Cups and a Champions League title.

Lampard was appointed Chelsea manager in 2019 but was replaced in 2020 by Thomas Tuchel.

