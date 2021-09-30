North Carolina Courage have sacked British coach Paul Riley following allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

The allegations include claims of sexual coercion stretching back more than a decade, as detailed by The Athletic after speaking to more than a dozen players Riley coached since 2010.

A North Carolina club statement read: "In light of today's reports, the North Carolina Courage have terminated Head Coach Paul Riley, effective immediately, following serious allegations of misconduct.

"The Courage support the players who have come forward and we commend them for bravely sharing their stories. The North Carolina Football Club is united together in our commitment to creating a safe, positive, and respectful environment, not only within our club but across the league and our great sport.

"As previously stated, players and staff are encouraged to report any inappropriate behavior in accordance with NWSL policy as we prioritize efforts to maintain the highest professional standards of conduct throughout our organization."

Lisa Baird, Commisioner for the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), has said the league is referring the allegations to the US Centre for SafeSport.

Baird said in the statement: “A safe and secure work environment is a top priority for the league and its collective ownership. The league has in place a comprehensive anti-harassment/anti-discrimination policy."

"We are implementing a new anonymous reporting process, whereby players, team and league staff may text concerns to the league, which will be promptly investigated. We ask our players and all associated with the league to raise their concerns to us, as we continue to make our league a safe, positive, and respectful environment for our players, clubs, staff, and fans."

Former NWSL players Snead Farrelly and Mana Shim have recounted their experiences with Riley to The Athletic.

Both have alleged experiencing harassment as players when working with Riley.

US World Cup winners Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe were among prominent players who voiced their outrage on social media.

Riley has told The Athletic that the allegations are ‘completely untrue’.

