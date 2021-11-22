Former Everton defender Tony Hibbert has come out of retirement to turn out for French amateur club ES Louzy.

HIbbert retired five and a half years ago after playing all his professional games for Everton, and that record will be unchanged given his new side’s status.

Having last played in 2016 he is now set to return to action in 2021 for the club which is located near Nantes and Poitiers in west France, having secured his veterans licence.

The former defender bought a carp fishery in France and has spent much of his post-retirement career in France, but also oversaw his new side’s under-13 team.

Club president Jerome Archambeau told La Nouvelle Republique : “He was looking for a small club to keep himself fit and was already taking care of our Under 13s side.

“He was itching a bit to return and coming back to the basics of football after such a career is good for him.

“The idea is that he brings us his experience, and that he takes pleasure from what he’s doing.

“We’re a family club, and I think that’s what he liked, namely the spirit of camaraderie rather than that of competition.”

Hibbert played 316 games for Everton without registering a goal, a club record.

