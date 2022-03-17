Gareth Southgate has given Marc Guehi his first England senior call-up for the international friendlies against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.

The Three Lions play the two games at Wembley, taking on Switzerland at Wembley on March 26, before hosting the Ivory Coast three days later.

Guehi joined Crystal Palace from Chelsea in the summer and since established himself as a mainstay in Patrick Vieira's side, making 32 appearances across all competitions to date.

The 21-year-old has previously represented England at from under-16 through to under-21 level, where he earned 16 caps and scored once.

Southgate and his staff have reportedly been impressed by Guehi’s recent performances, after watching him star in the Eagles' 2-0 win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers and in the goalless draw with Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Manchester United duo Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were two surprise omissions from the squad, with Kyle Walker, Eric Dier and Fikayo Tomori also excluded.

The squad in full can be viewed below.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace, loan from Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

