The head of Norway’s FA has launched an extraordinary attack on FIFA’s decision to award the World Cup to Qatar, in front of delegates at a congress being held in the Gulf country, as Gianni Infantino confirmed he would stand again as president.

Lise Klaveness attacked Qatar’s human rights record and laws which criminalise same-sex relationships, but it did not go down well with everyone that was attending

Ahead of tomorrow’s draw for the tournament, Klaveness said: "We cannot ignore the calls for change. How FIFA runs the game has so much to say for how football is perceived - in every confederation and in every association. FIFA must act as a role model.

"My dreams are still about football. Football for boys and girls, all colours, straight and queer.

"In 2010, World Cups were awarded by FIFA in unacceptable ways with unacceptable consequences. Human rights, equality, democracy, the core interests of football, were not in the starting XI until many years later. FIFA has addressed these issues, but there is still a long way to go.

"The migrant workers injured or families of those who died in the build-up to the World Cup must be cared for by FIFA, all of us must take all necessary measures to really implement change."

A representative of the Honduran FA criticised Klaveness’ comments as he took to the stage immediately after, and the secretary general of Qatar’s supreme committee overseeing World Cup delivery also took issue as he defended the country’s progress on issues.

"For years and decades our region and our country has too often been defined through a prism of conflict, war and the ensuing stereotypes and assumptions that result from a lack of familiarity, a lack of understanding and have highlighted the divisions between east and west," Hassan Al Thawadi said.

"The most important legacy of this World Cup will be to serve as an antidote to this criticism.

"I would like to express disappointment. Madame president visits our country and made no request for a meeting, did not attempt to contact us and did not attempt to engage in dialogue before addressing Congress today.

"I urge everybody, we have always been open to dialogue. We have always welcomed constructive criticism. Constructive criticism that is based on discussion, understanding the issues, and understanding the context of the issues.

"We will always have our doors open for anyone who wants to understand the issues and educate themselves before casting judgement."

Infantino announced he will run again to be president, despite recent criticism. Last month, he dodged questions about whether he would return the order of friendship medal he was given by Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, while he has also been under fire because of proposals for a biennial World Cup.

At Congress, he appeared to step back slightly on those plans: "Let me be very clear that FIFA has not proposed a biennial process," Infantino said.

"The last FIFA congress passed to the administration a vote, with 88 percent voted in favour, to study the feasibility of the World Cup every two years.

“We'll try to have a debate and a discussion to find what is most suitable for everyone. Because everyone has to benefit.

"Positive or negative or neutral, every feedback is what is important in this discussion, and I'm proud that national team football is back on the agenda."

Infantino was elected as president in 2016, following the removal of his disgraced predecessor Sepp Blatter.

