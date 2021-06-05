Euro 2020 Warm-up friendlies - Wales and Albania play out competitive and feisty goalless draw
International friendlies, Cardiff City Stadium - Wales 0 Albania 0
Albania's forward Rey Manaj (L) and Albania's midfielder Amir Abrashi (3L) confront , Wales' midfielder Aaron Ramsey (2L), Wales' midfielder Joe Allen (R), Wales' defender Ben Davies (2R) and Wales' defender Neco Williams (3R) during the international fri
CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 05: Ethan Ampadu of Wales and Endri Cekici of Albania chase the ball during the International Friendly match between Wales and Albania at Cardiff City Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales
Image credit: Getty Images
The addition of Moore and Wilson in the second half injected some fight into Wales’ attacking prowess but they failed to pose much of a threat.
Robert Page’s side continue their unbeaten home form as they set their sights on next week’s Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland.
TALKING POINT: CAN WALES RECREATE THEIR 2016 EURO SUCCESS?
Wales left the world of football speechless during their 2016 Euro campaign after they reached the semi-finals against all odds. When on song, the starlet pairing of Bale and Ramsey made Wales an unstoppable force.
Although neither Bale or Ramsey have boasted convincing form recently, this summer sees the addition of prospering talent, with the likes of Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore and David Brooks bolstering the Welsh attack.
JUNE 05: Wales Aaron Ramsey after missing a chance during the International friendly match between Wales and Albania at Cardiff City Stadium on June 5, 2021 in Cardiff, Wale
Image credit: Getty Images
A mixture of experience and youth seems to be working well for Wales at the back, as young Liverpool full-back Neco Williams has looked convincing in matches leading up to the Euros, guided by an experienced Ben Davies.
Robert Page’s side face a tough group in this summer’s championships, as they face Switzerland, Turkey and Italy in the group stages.
If Wales can match the passion they carried with them in 2016, it would be foolish to rule out a welsh squad that is oozing with both youth and experience.
MAN OF THE MATCH: Aaron Ramsey (Wales)
In a game high in intensity but short on chances, merit can be given to Ramsey’s efforts to try and turn the tide for Wales. Once he had settled into the game, Ramsey orchestrated play within the Welsh midfield beautifully in some parts of the match. We were given glimpses of his quality and class, not only reflected in his movement but also his vision. He’ll certainly prove integral for Wales in their efforts in this summer’s Euros.
Wales' midfielder Aaron Ramsey warms up for the international friendly football match between Wales and Albania at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, South Wales, on June 5, 2021
Image credit: Getty Images
PLAYER RATINGS:
Wales: Hennessey (7) Williams (7) Davies (7) Allen (6) Roberts (8) Ramsey (9) Ampadu (5) Norrington-Davies (8) Brooks (7) Mepham (5) Levitt (6)…Subs: Bale (7) Wilson (8) Moore (9) Rodon (6)