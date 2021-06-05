The Cardiff City Stadium hosted 6,500 fans this afternoon, as Wales’ fiery clash against Albania ended in a goalless draw.

The game was competitive by nature but low on execution, with neither side managing to leverage any clear-cut chances in front of goal.

Well organised and resilient off the ball, Reja’s Albanian side proved difficult for The Dragon’s to break down despite the efforts of a vibrant Aaron Ramsey at the heart of the welsh midfield.

CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 05: Ethan Ampadu of Wales and Endri Cekici of Albania chase the ball during the International Friendly match between Wales and Albania at Cardiff City Stadium on June 05, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales Image credit: Getty Images

The addition of Moore and Wilson in the second half injected some fight into Wales’ attacking prowess but they failed to pose much of a threat.

Robert Page’s side continue their unbeaten home form as they set their sights on next week’s Euro 2020 opener against Switzerland.

TALKING POINT: CAN WALES RECREATE THEIR 2016 EURO SUCCESS?

Wales left the world of football speechless during their 2016 Euro campaign after they reached the semi-finals against all odds. When on song, the starlet pairing of Bale and Ramsey made Wales an unstoppable force.

Although neither Bale or Ramsey have boasted convincing form recently, this summer sees the addition of prospering talent, with the likes of Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore and David Brooks bolstering the Welsh attack.

JUNE 05: Wales Aaron Ramsey after missing a chance during the International friendly match between Wales and Albania at Cardiff City Stadium on June 5, 2021 in Cardiff, Wale Image credit: Getty Images

A mixture of experience and youth seems to be working well for Wales at the back, as young Liverpool full-back Neco Williams has looked convincing in matches leading up to the Euros, guided by an experienced Ben Davies.

Robert Page’s side face a tough group in this summer’s championships, as they face Switzerland, Turkey and Italy in the group stages.

If Wales can match the passion they carried with them in 2016, it would be foolish to rule out a welsh squad that is oozing with both youth and experience.

MAN OF THE MATCH: Aaron Ramsey (Wales)

In a game high in intensity but short on chances, merit can be given to Ramsey’s efforts to try and turn the tide for Wales. Once he had settled into the game, Ramsey orchestrated play within the Welsh midfield beautifully in some parts of the match. We were given glimpses of his quality and class, not only reflected in his movement but also his vision. He’ll certainly prove integral for Wales in their efforts in this summer’s Euros.

Wales' midfielder Aaron Ramsey warms up for the international friendly football match between Wales and Albania at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, South Wales, on June 5, 2021 Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS:

Wales: Hennessey (7) Williams (7) Davies (7) Allen (6) Roberts (8) Ramsey (9) Ampadu (5) Norrington-Davies (8) Brooks (7) Mepham (5) Levitt (6)…Subs: Bale (7) Wilson (8) Moore (9) Rodon (6)

Albania: Selmani (6) Lenjani (8) Cekici (8) Djimsiti (8) Bare (7) Manaj (8) Kumbulla (6) Doka (6) Ismajli (7) Balaj (8) Abrashi (7)…Subs: Veseli (7) Kallaku (7) Seferi (6)

KEY MOMENTS:

16' Chance for Albania! Manaj shrugs off Mepham but his shot fizzes wildly over the bar. Questionable defending from Wales.

36' Things are getting a bit heated. Brooks and Manaj both receive yellow cards after both players were involved in a spat following a late challenge.

38' Chances for Wales! Brooks whips in a teasing first time ball but Ramsey's shot soars wide of the post.

56' Drama on the touchline...Norrington Davies is booked after he pushed Manaj off the pitch, who inadvertly takes out the Albanian manager Reja.

67' Chance for Harry Wilson! The youngster cleverly shrugs off Bare but his shot is pulled wide of the goal.

73' What an effort! Williams launches a fizzing shot at the goal but Selmani unconvincingly palms the ball away.

74' Wales coming close again. Instant impact from Bale as he sets an inch perfect ball for Moore whose header is fired straight into Selmani's hands.

KEY STAT:

Wales continued their unbeaten home run, marking 13 undefeated matches on home soil.

