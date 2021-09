Football

Jimmy Greaves: 1940 - 2021

Jimmy Greaves, one of England’s greatest goal-scorers who was prolific for Tottenham, Chelsea and England has died. He was 81. With 266 goals in 379 appearances, Greaves was the all-time record scorer for Tottenham, which announced his death on Sunday. “Throughout his wonderful playing career, Jimmy’s strike rate was phenomenal,” Tottenham said in a statement.

00:01:40, an hour ago