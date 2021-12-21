Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick as Arsenal eased past Sunderland at the Emirates to progress to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Gunners made nine changes from their 4-1 win over Leeds at the weekend with out-of-favour striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang again left out of the matchday squad.

Goals from Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe put Arsenal two ahead in the first half before Nathan Broadhead pulled one back for the visitors.

An Nketiah double after the break completed an impressive hat-trick and put the game out of Sunderland’s reach. Academy prospect Charlie Patino added a late fifth after coming on for his first-team debut.

The Gunners progress to the semi-finals of a competition they have not won since 1993.

