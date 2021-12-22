Karim Benzema struck twice in the first seven minutes to ultimately give Real Madrid a 2-1 win over Athletic Club.

The result sees Carlo Ancelotti’s side open up an eight-point gap over second-place Sevilla in the Liga table with Real Madrid also 17 points ahead of Atletico Madrid and 18 points in front of Barcelona.

A frenetic start saw three goals scored within the opening 10 minutes with Benzema striking after just four minutes, lashing home a goal of the season contender from just inside the opposition box.

Benzema added a second just three minutes later when Unai Nunez inadvertently diverted the ball into the path of the French striker who made no mistake with a low finish into the corner.

However, Oihan Sancet gave Athletic Club a foothold in the match after 10 minutes with a guided shot off the inside of the far post which Thibaut Courtois couldn’t get to.

Athletic Club upped the tempo of their play in the second period which forced Real Madrid into a number of mistakes, but the home side failed to find an equaliser as the table-toppers extended their lead.

TALKING POINT - 2021 ends with Real Madrid as La Liga’s dominant force

Sevilla’s draw against Barcelona on Tuesday night opened the door for Real Madrid to establish an eight-point lead at the top of La Liga and they took that opportunity with a hard-earned win in the Basque country. 2021 started off with Real Madrid struggling for consistency under Zinedine Zidane, but Ancelotti has got this group of players working well together with Los Blancos currently the dominant force in La Liga. At this point, it seems unlikely that anyone will catch them in the title race.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

The sound of the home supporters inside San Mames applauding Benzema as he was withdrawn late on was proof of his performance in this match. The Frenchman did all the damage in the opening seven minutes, lashing home a Goal of the Season contender after just four minutes. Benzema is in the form of his life this season and this demonstrated everything he provides Real Madrid.

PLAYER RATINGS

Athletic Club - Agirrezabala 8, De Marcos 6, Alvarez 6, Nune 3z, Balenziaga 5, Zarraga 5, D. Garcia 6, Vencedor 5, Muniain 6, Williams 6, Sancet 7. Subs - Serrano 5, Nico 7, R. Garcia 4, Lekue 5.

Real Madrid - Courtois 7, Vazquez 5, Militao 7, Nacho 6, Mendy 6, Valverde 6, Camavinga 4, Kroos 7, Hazard 6, Benzema 9, Vinicius 8. Subs - Diaz 3, Jovic 3, Gonzalez 3.

KEY MOMENTS

4’ GOAL! Athletic Club 0-1 Real Madrid: WHAT A GOAL! Incredible from Benzema! That's one of the goals of the season in La Liga! The pass was played into him from Kroos, but there was still so much for him to do! Benzema bends a finish in from 20 yards out!

7’ GOAL! Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid: A second goal! Real Madrid are flying early in the opening 10 minutes of this match with Benzema finding himself through on goal and he made no mistake with his low finish into the bottom corner.

10’ GOAL! Athletic Club 1-2 Real Madrid: The goals keep coming! Sancet has found the back of the net with a stunning strike from the edge of the Real Madrid box. He crashed his effort off the inside of the far post! Sensational start to this match!

83’ HAZAAAARD... WHAT A SAVE!

That was a golden chance for Hazard to put this game to bed for Real Madrid, his low strike was a good one, but Agirrezabala makes an incredible save! What a sequence that was!

88’ NICOOOOO... SAVED!

Was that the moment for Athletic Club to snatch a point? Nico was played in behind the Real Madrid defence, he toe-poked a finish towards goal, but Courtois came out to make the save!

KEY STATS

Real Madrid scored two goals in the first seven minutes of a La Liga match for the first time since September 1994 (against Sevilla).

Since signing in 2014, Tonu has provided 77 assists in all competitions, more than any other Real Madrid player in this period.

