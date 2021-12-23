Barcelona are reportedly on the brink of completing a big money, £45 million (€53 million) deal to sign Ferran Torres from Manchester City.

For many, the news comes as something of a surprise given the club’s well-documented financial situation, with the Spanish giants in debt to the tune of €1.35bn (£1.16bn).

As a result, the Catalan club has been forced to start cutting their cloth in the transfer market, including sanctioning the previously unthinkable departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint Germain in the summer.

So how are they able to start spending again all of a sudden? Eurosport Spain’s Felix Martin explains what exactly is going on at the club.

Barcelona are linked with transfers on a near-daily basis yet their financial problems are well known. How is this possible? What is the latest on their debt situation?

We don't know much about Barça's financial situation other than they have a huge short-term debt and around €20-30 million (£17-25 million) to spend in the January transfer window.

A statement in the club’s annual report reads: “We would like to be able to present you with the solvent and healthy accounts worthy of an institution with broad social support in which you, the members, are the owners and the ones who make the big decisions.

“Unfortunately, the audit confirmed what we suspected and feared, which is that FC Barcelona has a debt of €1,350 million, has generated losses in the 2020/21 season of €481 million, and has a negative net worth of €451 million.”

You can check their detailed financial balance here

How will this dictate transfer policy and is it a sensible long-term strategy?

We have all been surprised that Barça is willing to pay more than €50 million for Torres. We all thought that they didn't have enough money.

I guess that they will pay the first part of this transfer and then pay the rest in installments.

After cutting Messi's wages, this must mean other high-earning players are on their way out of the club?

Not only Messi, Barça is planning to offload many players in this winter transfer window: Lenglet, Coutinho, Sergiño Dest or even Ter Stegen are some of the names that Xavi would be willing to sell if they receive attractive offers.

Ferran Torres is close to leaving Manchester City for Barcelona Image credit: Getty Images

How will this impact new contracts for existing players?

The perfect example here to me is Dani Alves, who has arrived in Barcelona for the minimum salary allowed in LaLiga.

I guess that Torres won't have an astronomic contract in Barcelona, but he won't have a bad one either.

Do Barcelona ever expect to be among the biggest spenders again?

This is a big NO! If they did, it would be a huge surprise. This winter, Barça are planning one big transfer - which in this case seems to be Torres - and then trying to exchange some players with other clubs.

There are also rumours that Barça would be interested in sending Coutinho to Arsenal for Aubameyang.

Does this mean we haven't heard the last of their push for the European Super League?

Well, Barça and especially [club president] Joan Laporta were always in favour for the Super League. But Laporta received a lot of pressure from the media and was kind of forced to retract the position he adopted.

If the Super League ever happens, I obviously think that Barça would be a part of it given their financial situation and the amount of money that the Super League would generate for them and for every team involved.

