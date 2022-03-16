Barcelona are set to rename their iconic Camp Nou stadium after agreeing a lucrative sponsorship deal with streaming giant Spotify.

As part of the agreement between the two parties, the Swedish company have been granted naming rights to the ground and will appear on the shirts of both the men’s and women’s teams for the next four years.

The deal means that for the first time since its opening in 1957, the 99,000 capacity stadium will be rebranded, and now known as the Spotify Camp Nou.

Last year, the club announced plans for a major renovation of their home ground with construction expected to be complete in 2024, and Barca said in statement that the Spotify deal will be a key factor in the project.

“The long-term agreement for the stadium’s title rights, begins in July 2022 and will continue over the ambitious redevelopment of the Camp Nou site, as part of the Espai Barca project, which will transform the club’s facilities and environment into a world-class, new integrated Barca entertainment experience open to the city.”

The financial details of the agreement have not been revealed although the deal would be a welcome one at the Catalan club following the revelation by President Joan Laporta last year the club were €1.35bn (£1.16bn) in debt.

Speaking of the new partnership, Laporta said: “We are very proud to announce a pioneering alliance like this with a world-renowned organization like Spotify.

“This partnership will allow us to continue to bring the Club closer to its fans and make them feel, even more, part of the Barca family through unique experiences, combining two activities such as entertainment and football, making it possible for us to connect with new audiences around the world.”

