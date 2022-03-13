Ferran Torres was at the double as Barcelona chalked up their fourth consecutive league win, brushing aside Osasuna to climb into third in La Liga.

Having been held to a goalless draw by Galatasaray in a Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday, the Catalans took their frustration out on Osasuna and were three goals to the good within just 30 minutes.

Torres opened his account for the night just 14 minutes in, sending goalkeeper Sergio Herrera the wrong way from the penalty spot after Gavi was upended in the box.

Seven minutes later, he doubled their advantage, running through on goal after being picked out by Ousmane Dembele's perfectly weighted pass and slotting it between the hapless stopper's legs.

Dembele provided another assist as the game was ended as a contest in the 27th minute, the Frenchman's whipped cross to the near post poked home by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who now has five goals in six La Liga games.

Normally so resilient in defence, Osasuna were conceding chances by the bucketload, but they tightened things up after the restart as they prevented Barca racking up the cricket score they had threatened early on, even if substitute Riqui Puig - with a fine solo effort - made it four in the 75th minute.

The victory sees Barcelona leapfrog Atletico Madrid and Real Betis into third as they closed to within five points of Sevilla in second who they hold a game in hand over. Osasuna, meanwhile, remain 11th.

TALKING POINT - Torres shows his ruthless side

After leaving the field in tears at the end of the 1-1 draw with Napoli last month having missed a number of opportunities, it appeared Torres' confidence was shattered. However, he has shown remarkable character for such a young man, bouncing back with a goal in the 2-1 win over Elche recently and the former Manchester City forward gave a reminder of his qualities in a ruthless seven-minute spell in the first half tonight.

"We have to trust Ferran Torres - it's a matter of giving him time and confidence," said Xavi after the Napoli game. The Barcelona boss is clearly prepared to have patience with the 22-year-old and if Torres can produce performances like this on a consistent basis his loyalty and belief will have been rewarded.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

The France international was at his best and when he plays at his maximum level, he's unstoppable. With direct running, skill and pace, matched by consistent precision crosses, he created countless opportunities for his team mates.

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 6, Alves 6, Pique 7, Eric Garcia 6, Alba 7, Pedri 7, Busquets 7, Gavi 7, Dembele 9*, Emerick Aubameyang 8, Ferran Torres 8.. subs: Puig 7, Depay 5, Lenglet 5, Mingueza N/A, Braithwaite N/A.

Osasuna: Herrera 6, Vidal 5, Davis Garcia 5, Armada 5, Cote 5, Moncayola 6, Torro 5, Martinez 6, Benito 5, Kike 5, Ruben Garcia 5.. subs: Roberto Torres 6, Aridane 6, Unai Garcia 6, Brasanac 5, Budimir N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

14' - GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Osasuna (Torres): Sending the Osasuna goalkeeper Herrera the wrong way, Torres slots his spot-kick into the bottom corner. Cool as you like!

21' - GOAL! Barcelona 2-0 Osasuna (Torres): Barcelona double their lead and Torres has his second! But it's all about Dembele's defence-splitting pass, beautifully weighted to release his team mate in behind the visiting backline and Torres makes no mistake, slotting it between the legs of Herrera.

27' - GOAL! Barcelona 3-0 Osasuna (Aubameyang): This one is as good as over! Aubameyang darts in front of his marker to meet Dembele's whipped cross at the near post, sticks out a leg and sees the ball fly past Herrera in the Osasuna goal.

75' - GOAL! Barcelona 4-0 Osasuna (Puig): Oh wow, that's the way to make an impression! After having his shot from the edge of the box saved, Puig reacts quickest to latch onto the loose ball, rounds the goalkeeper and finishes from a tight angle.

KEY STATS

With Riqui Puig’s goal against Osasuna, Barcelona now have 22 different goalscorers in La Liga this season, the most of any team in a La Liga campaign in the 21st century (Real Madrid had 21 in 2019-20).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored five goals in six LaLiga games, the second-fastest Barcelona player to reach five goals in the competition in the 21st century, after Samuel Eto'o in 2004 and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2009 (five goals in five appearances).

