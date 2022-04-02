Karim Benzema scored a brace during Real Madrid’s controversial 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo in La Liga at Estadio de Balaidos.

The penalty came early on, with Eder Militao getting clipped in the box by Nolito, and despite his protests, the referee pointed to the spot.

Benzema stepped up and was able to send Matias Dituro the wrong way, giving his side the lead in the 19th minute. Celta Vigo looked to respond, playing some great attacking football that forced a couple of saves out of Thibaut Courtois.

The home side thought they had equalised in the 39th minute, after Thiago Galhardo scored a spinning header. However, after a VAR check, it was disallowed due to Iago Aspas interfering with David Alaba, who could have cleared the ball before it went over the line.

Early in the second half, Nolito scored for Celta after receiving a one-touch cross from Javier Galan. Real Madrid had a chance to go back up ahead after Rodrygo was brought down in the box, but Benzema’s failed to convert, with his penalty saved by Dituro.

He got the chance to rectify his miss, however, as five minutes later, the visitors won a third penalty after Ferland Mendy was brought down by Kevin Vazquez. Replays showed that Mendy was already falling before the contact, however, the decision stood, and Benzema was able to score his second.

Celta Vigo remain in 11th with 36 points. They will now look ahead to their match against Espanyol, the team just below them in the table, who are also on 36 points, with the hopes of putting this frusturating loss behind them.

Real Madrid, are now 12 points clear at the top of the table, will turn their heads to the first leg of their quarter-final match against Chelsea in the Champions League.

TALKING POINT: THE REFEREE

Pablo Gonzales Fuertes is most certainly not the most popular man in Vigo today. The most controversial moment of the match was giving Real Madrid a third penalty after Mendy made contact with Kevin Vazquez in the box. He also incorrectly gave Celta Vigo a goal-kick after Real Madrid had a shot on goal that was clearly deflected, and should’ve been a corner.

Furthermore, his calling of the fouls throughout the match were incredibly inconsistent. His performance certainly had the fans jeering every time he made a decision, and Eduardo Coudet certainly didn’t look too happy with him after the final whistle.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: THIBAUT COURTOIS

Benzema may have scored a brace, but both were pens, and he also failed to convert a third. Courtois was Madrid’s stand out performer. He made three key saves that kept his side in the match, and his distribution meant that Real Madrid could keep possession when they needed to.

He has proven time and time again that he is still a top-keeper. His side’s visit to his former club in a few days will be intriguing, as he will be key in ensuring they advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

PLAYER RATINGS

CELTA: Dituro 7, Vazquez 6, Aidoo 6, Murillo 6, Galan 7, Beltran 6, Mendez 6, Suarez 7, Nolito 7, Aspas 7, Galhardo 6... Subs: Tapia 6, Cervi 7, Pineda 7, Mina 6.

MADRID: Courtois 8, Vazquez 7, Militao 7, Alaba 6, Mendy 7, Modric 6, Casemiro 7, Kroos 7, Asensio 6, Benzema 6, Vinicius Jr 6... Subs: Carvajal 6, Nacho 6, Valverde 6, Ceballos 6, Rodrygo 7.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

9’ - GOAL! CELTA VIGO 0-1 REAL MADRID: Penalty for Real Madrid as Militao is clipped by Nolito from behind, and the ref points to the spot. The challenge, which is extremely rash, passes the VAR test, and Benzema sends the keeper the wrong way, scoring the opener, and his 33rd goal of the season.

14’ - HUGE SAVE: Celta are playing some great football as they try to respond. Really nice passing around the box, that eventually leads to a powerful shot from Denis Suarez, which Courtois saves.

39’ - DISALLOWED GOAL! CELTA VIGO 0-1 REAL MADRID: It's Nolito's ball in to the box, that finds Galhardo, whose header spins back off the post. Courtois gets a touch, and even though Aspas and Alaba are there, it goes over the line. However, after a VAR check, it’s disallowed due to Aspas blocking Alaba from clearing the ball, which is textbook interfering. Celta players and fans are not happy with the ref!

52’ - GOAL! CELTA VIGO 1-1 REAL MADRID: They've got their goal! Aspas drives into the half, and passes it to Galan. The full-back goes in with a first time cross to Nolito, who is completely unmarked in the box and scores.

63’ - PENALTY SAVE! CELTA VIGO 1-1 REAL MADRID: WOW! Huge let-off for Celta! Rodrygo goes down after Murillo sticks a leg out, but Benzema fails to score, as his penalty is saved by Dituro.

69’ - GOAL! CELTA VIGO 1- 2 REAL MADRID: It's a soft penalty as Mendy is tripped by Vazquez, but VAR doesn’t intervene. This time, Benzema redeems himself and scores after sending Dituro the wrong way.

KEY STATS

Karim Benzema has scored 34 goals in all comps this season, 17 more than any other Real Madrid player.

Matías Dituro becomes the first goalkeeper to save a penalty shot vs Karim Benzema as Real Madrid's player in all competitions (Opta).

