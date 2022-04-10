Barcelona's extended their winning streak to seven games in La Liga after Luuk De Jong came off the bench to net a stunning late winner as Xavi Hernandez's side edged Levante in a 3-2 classic.

Xavi's side conceded three penalties, two of which were converted, as the hosts produced a performance that belied their lowly league position, while Barcelona strengthened their place in the top-four and kept an unlikely title hunt alive.

After deservedly falling behind to Jose Luis Morales' spot-kick at the start of a manic second half, Barcelona were handed a reprieve when Marc Andre Ter Stegen saved Roger Marti's penalty just moments later. They then took full advantage of the hosts' vulnerability as goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Pedri turned the game on its head.

Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Pedri celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Spanish league football match between Levante UD and FC Barcelona at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia on April 10, 2022. Image credit: Getty Images

However, there were to be more twists as substitute Clement Lenglet upended Dani Gomez and the hosts' third different penalty taker Gonzalo Melero made no mistake. But in the dying moments De Jong powered home a brilliant cross from Jordi Alba to give Barca the win.

Levante looked the much more threatening in the first half and almost took the lead in stunning fashion. Morales embarked on an incredible run, riding a number of challenges as he raced through on goal but was let down by his finishing as Ter Stegen saved and Eric Garcia cleared off the line.

The second half didn't take long to explode into life, Ferran Torres forcing home goalkeeper Daniel Cardenas into a fine stop, before Levante were awarded two penalties in a dramatic five-minute period.

Morales broke the deadlock after Dani Alves committed a clumsy foul but when the referee pointed to the spot once more as Eric Garcia handled inside the box, Roger was given the nod to take the penalty only to see Ter Stegen make the save.

It was a huge blow for Levante and the momentum immediately shifted in Barcelona's favour as they pulled level just moments later. Ousmane Dembele's cross set up Aubameyang on a plate and he made no mistake with his header.

Barcelona then took the lead for the first time in the game with the substitutes combining - Gavi pulled it back for Pedri whose first-time shot nestled into the corner of goal.

However, Levante refused to surrender. Only on the pitch a matter of minutes, Lenglet gave the hosts another chance from the spot and Melero converted. But it would end in heartache for the strugglers when De Jong - a 84th minute sub - thundered home a stoppage-time winner.

The result lifts Barcelona back into second, above Sevilla on goal difference and four points ahead of fifth-placed Betis, while Levante remain seven points adrift of safety with just seven games left to play.

TALKING POINT - Barca steal all three points on roller coaster night

Where to start with this one? If you had never watched La Liga before until tonight you would have been forgiven for believing that Levante were right at the top of the division, fighting it out for league honours, such was their superiority. That was until the missed penalty. Such a defining moment in the game took the wind out of their sails and gave Barcelona a huge lift. Levante manager Alessio Lisci will be left wondering why Roger stepped up to take it instead of Morales who had just tucked away his penalty just minutes earlier.

But there was to be much more drama to come in a game that saw three penalties in total and five goals in the second half. Levante would have settled for a point considering the circumstances but then struck Luuk de Jong, the man so often berated, for his sixth goal under Xavi. He will undoubtedly leave the club this summer but he can do so with his head held high, in the full knowledge that he has played his part in helping Barca retain their place in the Champions League.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Although he wasn't at his best in the first half, Dembele came to life after the restart, taking the game by the scruff of the neck to drag Barca level, setting Aubameyang up on a plate. His direct running, pace and skill was vital to the visitors turning the game around.

PLAYER RATINGS

Levante: Cardenas 6, Miramon 6, Vezo 5, Rober Pier 5, Postigo 6, Son 7, Radoja 6, Pepelu 6, Campana 6, Morales 8, Roger 6.. subs: Melero 6, Gomez 6, Bardhi N/A, Sanchez N/A, Pubill N/A.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 7, Alves 5, Araujo 7, Eric Garcia 7, Jordi Alba 7, Busquets 6, F De Jong 6, Nico 5, Dembele 8*, Aubameyang 7, Torres 6.. subs: Gavi 7, Pedri 7, L De Jong N/A, Traore N/A Lenglet N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

26' - HOW DOES THIS NOT GO IN? Morales embarks on a solo run, riding one challenge, then two. And suddenly he's through on goal with just the goalkeeper to beat... but Ter Stegen gets enough of a hand on it to take the pace off it and Garcia hacks it off the line!

51' - GOAL! LEVANTE 1-0 BARCELONA (JOSE LUIS MORALES, PEN) Morales makes absolutely no mistake with his spot-kick and Levante are on course to produce another shock against Barca!

56' - THE PENALTY IS SAVED! Despite scoring from the spot just minutes ago, Morales steps aside to allow Roger the chance to get on the scoresheet. And it's a poor penalty as Ter Stegen stands tall to make the stop!

59' - GOAL! LEVANTE 1-1 BARCELONA (PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG): And there we have it, Barca are level! Dembele and Aubameyang have been largely anonymous tonight, but the duo combine to restore parity. It's a delicious cross from the former, leaving the latter with a simple headed finish.

63' - GOAL! LEVANTE 1-2 BARCELONA (PEDRI): The substitutes combine to turn the game on its head as Gavi sets up Pedri! Gavi's cross is perfect for Gavi, who, with a swipe of the boot, tucks the ball into the bottom corner. What an impact!

83' - GOAL! LEVANTE 2-2 BARCELONA (GONZALO MELERO, PEN): Their third different taker of the night - Melero - sends Ter Stegen the wrong way and restores parity. It's 2-2!

90'+2 - GOAL! LEVANTE 2-3 BARCELONA (LUUK DE JONG): Luuk de Jong has won the game for Barcelona! Making a run to the near post, he heads in Alba's floated delivery! Unbelievable scenes in Valencia!

KEY STATS

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembélé has provided the most assist in the Top 5 European Leagues in the 2022 year (nine, alongside Lionel Messi).

Pedri González has scored three goals on aggregate in his last five appearances in all competitions, as many as in his previouos 46 games with the Blaugranas.

