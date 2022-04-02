Liga / Matchday 30
Wanda Metropolitano / 02.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/atletico-madrid/teamcenter.shtml
Atlético Madrid
Completed
4
1
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/alaves/teamcenter.shtml
Deportivo Alavés
Atlético Madrid - Deportivo Alavés

Highlights

Statistics

4

Goals

1
49%
Possession
51%
7
Corners
2
14
Free kicks
13
3
Offside
2

Lineups

Scorers
Cards
    Substitutions

    Table

    TeamsPWDLPts
    1
    Real MadridRMA
    		30216369
    2
    Sevilla FCSFC
    		291512257
    3
    Atlético MadridATM
    		30176757
    4
    FC BarcelonaBAR
    		28159454
    5
    Real BetisRBB
    		29155950
    20
    Deportivo AlavésALV
    		30571822
