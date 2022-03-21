Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace and a goal each for Ronaldo Araujo and Ferran Torres sealed an emphatic win to move Barca within 12 points of Real with a game in hand going into the final 10 matches of the season.

Ad

The Catalans are now in an ideal position to cement their place in the top four at the very least, sitting third and four points clear of fifth-place Real Betis with a game in hand.

Liga ‘We were unrecognisable’ – Ancelotti accepts blame for Real's defeat to Barcelona 2 HOURS AGO

"Maybe we can say we're back," he said in his post-match press conference.

"This is the path to follow. This is the way we want to play. It was a complete performance. We were much better than Madrid. We played almost as the home team at their ground.

"We could easily have scored five or six. We changed the negative dynamic of losing the last few Clasicos. It's a day to enjoy, not only as a Barca manager, but also a fan.

"I don't know if we can win the title, we can't rule out anything. Maybe we're a bit late, but this is a very big win for us.

"We've won - and we also have the better head-to-head record [against Madrid, which determines who wins the title if both teams finish level on points] -- but it is going to be very difficult.

"Madrid have only lost three league games. They have to lose three more. We must keep working hard. The first objective is to qualify for the Champions League."

Xavi has been known to be a tough taskmaster since returning to the Camp Nou as head coach, and his frustration on the sidelines was clear to see when his players dropped their intensity at times in the second half.

"You have to run, you have to help the full-backs, you have to press," he added. "It was 4-0 but in another game it could be 1-0 and losing the ball could cost us. A game of football lasts 90 minutes.

"I get really angry when we lose the ball. You can lose the ball in the final third, but not in your own half. That's why [I was angry]. If you drop the demands, you don't get results."

Barcelona are back in action after the international break when they host second-place Sevilla at the Camp Nou on April 3.

Liga It really looks like Barcelona might be back - The Warm-Up 3 HOURS AGO