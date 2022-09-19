La Liga has stated it will work with the authorities to identify those involved with racist chanting towards Vinicius Junior after the Real Madrid player was targeted during the Madrid derby.

A number of racist chants were aimed at Vinicius by Atletico Madrid fans before and during the match which Real Madrid won 2-1

Vinicius was criticised for his goal celebrations earlier this month, and when Rodrygo scored the opening goal, the Brazilian joined him in a celebratory dance on the touchline.

"We denounce all incidents inside and outside stadiums," said a La Liga spokesperson. "We work with clubs to keep our football friendly and enjoyable.

"Hate speech has no place in La Liga and we always work with the clubs and the authorities to identify and bring to justice any such case."

Vinicius’ dances after he scores led to criticism earlier this month with agent Pedro Bravo saying "in Spain, you have to respect rivals and stop playing the monkey", leading to accusations of racism. Bravo has since apologised for his comments.

The forward hit back by stating "the happiness of a black Brazilian in Europe" was why he dances in his goal celebrations.

MLS to investigate racist slur in DC United and Inter Miami game

In the United States, Major League Soccer has confirmed it will investigate claims that DC United's Taxi Fountas used a racial slur against Inter Miami defender Damion Lowe on Sunday.

Fountas and Lowe exchanged words in the second half with both players receiving a yellow card.

The Inter Miami players gathered just after the argument as managers Phil Neville and Wayne Rooney were also seen talking.

Rooney decided to take Fountas off the pitch as a substitute before the game continued.

"It was a racist comment," said Neville. "It was unacceptable. A word was used. I think it's unacceptable in society.

"A word was used, I think, the worst word in the world, and that's it, really."

Inter Miami were prepared to walk off the pitch and concede the game, according to DeAndre Yedlin.

“If nothing was done, we weren't going to continue,” explained Yedlin.

"At the end of the day, it doesn't even feel like a win because of that incredibly dark moment.

"So now, we'll see what MLS does about it. My eyes will be on that a lot, to see what kind of action they take because it's now up to them to take action and make a stand and show this not only has no place in the game, but no place in society."

The league has since stated: "MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language, and we take these allegations very seriously.”

