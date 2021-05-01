Paris Saint Germain stayed in touch with league leaders Lille after Neymar scored and set up another goal in a 2-1 home win against RC Lens.

They briefly went top but are now in second after Lille won their game later in the day over Nice.

Neymar netted in the first half and crossed for Marquinhos to score after the break to put PSG, who travel to Manchester City looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit in their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday, on 75 points with three games left.

Promoted RC Lens, who reduced the arrears at PSG just past the hour mark through Ignatius Ganago, stayed fifth on 56 points, ahead of Olympique de Marseille on goals scored.

With Kylian Mbappe rested and Marco Verratti on the bench, Neymar took charge and put PSG ahead after 33 minutes when he fired home from inside the box after being set up by Julian Draxler, who had disposessed the snoozing Facundo Medina.

Lens forward Arnaud Kalimuendo was a threat to the PSG defence but the visitors lacked efficiency up front.

Just before the hour, PSG doubled the advantage as Marquinhos rose above Medina to head Neymar's whipped cross home with the hosts seemingly heading towards a routine victory.

Lens, however, made sure the reigning French champions stayed on their toes as Ganago found the back of the net with a half-volley from Jonathan Clauss's cross.

