Kylian Mbappe scored his first goal of the season against Brest as Paris Saint-Germain made it three wins from three to start their 2021/22 Ligue 1 campaign.

There was still no sign of Lionel Messi in Mauricio Pochettino’s matchday squad with the Argentine reportedly allowed to return to Barcelona for the weekend. Neymar was also left out as he recovers from injury.

PSG still had enough quality to claim all three points, though, with Ander Herrera opening the scoring after 24 minutes. Mbappe added a second with a thunderous header following a block Georginio Wijnaldum shot.

Transfers PSG prepare bumper Pogba contract offer – Paper Round 16/08/2021 AT 21:54

But just as the visitors looked to be cruising, Brest gained a foothold in the contest with a goal from Franck Honorat as PSG demonstrated their defensive vulnerabilities once again.

However, Idrissa Gueye restored PSG’s two-goal cushion with a strike from 25 yards out that should have been kept out by Bizot who allowed the effort from the midfielder to flash past him.

Former Huddersfield Town Steve Mounie gave Brest another lifeline with a well-taken finish underneath Keylor Navas following slack PSG marking, but the hosts got caught high up the pitch as Angel di Maria scored a fourth on the counter.

TALKING POINT - PSG still show their vulnerability in victory

While PSG made it three wins from three games for 2021/22, the most telling parts of their performance came when Brest scored towards the end of both halves. Mbappe was seen shaking his head as his team once again failed to hold an opponent at arm’s length, pegged back twice to 2-1 and 3-2. Ultimately, this didn’t cost PSG against a team of Brest’s calibre, just as it didn’t against Strasbourg, but Pochettino’s side must learn to see out games when stronger opponents come calling.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

PSG might have lacked Messi and Neymar for this match, but Mbappe provided enough firepower and star quality for the capital club to claim all three points. Most of their attacking play flowed through the French forward. Mbappe also showed a different side to his game by powering home a header that would have made Cristiano Ronaldo proud. The 22-year-old is honing his game as the complete attacking threat.

PLAYER RATINGS

Brest - Bizot 3, Pierre-Gabriel 4, Chardonnet 4, Brassier 5, Uronen 5, Belkebla 5, Mbock 4, Honorat 8, Faivre 7, Cardona 5, Mounie 7. Subs - Magnetti 6, Le Douaron 5, Duverne 4.

Paris Saint-Germain - Navas 6, Hakimi 6, Kehrer 5, Kimpembe 4, A.Diallo 5, Gueye 6, Verratti 6, Herrera 7, Wijnaldum 5, Icardi 6, Mbappe 8. Subs - Draxler 5, Di Maria 7, Kalimuendo-Muinga 5.

KEY MOMENTS

24’ GOAL! Brest 0-1 Paris Saint-Germain: PSG have the opening goal and it's come from an unlikely source - Herrera! The ball fell nicely for the Spanish midfielder outside the box, he struck it on the full volley and the effort crept in off the inside of the post!

37’ GOAL! Brest 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain: A second goal for PSG and this time it's Mbappe who has found the back of the net! Hakimi's knock-down inside the box found Wijnaldum, his shot was blocked and then Mbappe arrived on the scene at speed to power a header home from eight yards out!

42’ GOAL! Brest 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain: A brilliant goal by Brest and they are back in this game! Faivre's wonderful flick on the edge of the box set up Honorat for the shot just inside the box and he found the back of the net. Navas might have done a bit better with that!

73’ GOAL! Brest 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain: That is the points in the bag for PSG as they score a third goal! Gueye takes aim from the best part of 25 yards out, it finds the back of the net, but the goalkeeper Bizot surely had to do better there! The shot went right through him!

85’ GOAL! Brest 2-3 Paris Saint-Germain: Brest are back in it! PSG allowed the ball to travel far too far in the middle of the pitch, the marking was poor, the pass was played to Mounie and the former Huddersfield Town striker makes no mistake with the finish underneath Navas!

90’ GOAL! Brest 2-4 Paris Saint-Germain: PSG have a fourth goal and that will FINALLY be all three points secured! Brest were caught with too many players up the pitch and Di Maria lobbed Bizot. The hosts were pressing hard for an equaliser, but were made to pay for it.

KEY STATS

Kylian Mbappe scored his first goal of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season with his 10th shot on goal.

Idrissa Gueye scored his first Ligue 1 goal for Paris Saint-Germain since December 2020 (against Strasbourg).

Ligue 1 Pochettino claims he 'did not hear' boos after Mbappe jeered during PSG win 15/08/2021 AT 09:48