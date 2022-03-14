Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was left saddened by fans’ booing of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Neymar and Messi, who were brought to the club to help secure glory on European football’s biggest stage, were criticised following the defeat in Spain.

In PSG’s first game since the exit from Europe, against Bordeaux on Sunday, sections of the Parc de Princes crowd turned on the duo.

It was a reaction that did not sit well with PSG coach Pochettino.

"Everyone who loves PSG is sad after the disappointment of Madrid,” Pochettino said following the 3-0 win over Bordeaux . “I’m sad with what I experienced today.

"We were all affected.

"We understand the disappointment and the frustration. We’re all living it together, as a team.

"We have a duty to take responsibility for what happened. We share this disappointment with the supporters."

