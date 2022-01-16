A superb strike from Cengiz Under rescued a point as Marseille drew 1-1 with 10-man Lille at the Orange Velodrome on Sunday night.

Sven Botman's first-half header had put reigning champions Lille in front after 15 minutes as the champions took control at the Orange Velodrome in front of just 5,000 spectators due to France's Covid-19 regulations.

Lille could have extended their lead through the usually-reliable Burak Yilmaz but a mixture of wasted opportunities and brilliant reflexes from Marseille keeper Pau Lopez kept the hosts in it.

But the game turned on its head 13 minutes before the interval when Lille midfielder Benjamin Andre was dismissed for two-bookable offences within two minutes of each other. Firstly, Andre was booked for dissent, then just two minutes later the 31-year-old inexplicably committed a clumsy foul on Matteo Guendouzi and was subsequently given his marching orders.

The dismissal gave Marseille optimism in the second half and they took control of the game, dominating possession but struggling to find a way past Lille shot-stopper Ivo Grbic. Lille Captain Jose Fonte marshalled his back line as Lille stood firm in the hope of shutting Jorge Sampaoli's side out.

Even Dimitri Payet - Marseille's usual creative spark - was having trouble finding a way through a well-drilled but tiring Lille side.

Marseille continued to pile on the pressure and their one-man advantage finally paid off when Under curled in a fabulous equaliser from the edge of the area. It was no more than Marseille deserved on the night, although they will view it as a missed opportunity to pick up three precious points.

The result means Marseille stay in third place in Ligue 1, two points behind Nice in the race for the podium, while Lille climb above Lyon into 10th.

TALKING POINT - Red card changes game

Lille will point to the sending off of Benjamin Andre just before half-time as the turning point in the game. At that stage, the champions looked comfortable and were causing the home side problems on the break. But two yellow cards in as many minutes for the experienced campaigner Andre, will leave a sour taste in the mouth for Lille who are struggling to put a run of victories together that would propel them into the top-half of the table and in contention for European qualification next season. Lille coach Jocelyn Gourvennec will also need to find a solution to Lille's inability to hold on to leads. Les Dogues have thrown away a lead in six of their last 10 league games.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Cengiz Under (Marseille)

The Turkey international was at his very best on what was a frustrating evening for Marseille. The AS Roma loanee continued his excellent run of form and was a constant danger to the champions with his pace and movement. Under got the goal his performance deserved to salvage a point for Marseille - his third goal in as many games.

PLAYER RATINGS

Marseille: Lopez 7, Lirola 6, Saliba 6, Caleta-Car 6, Peres 6, Guendouzi 7, Kamara 6, Gerson 6, Under 8, Milik 5, Payet 6. Subs: Rongier 6, Harit n/a

Lille: Grbic 8, Celik 6, Fonte 7, Botman 7, Reinildo 7, Sanches 5, Andre 3, Onana 6, Bamba 6, David 5, Yilmaz 6. Subs: Gudmundsson 5, Lihadji n/a, Xeka n/a

KEY MOMENTS

14' LOPEZ DENIES YILMAZ: Burak Yilmaz shoots from 20-yards but Pau Lopez is equal to it and palms the Turks effort away for a corner.

15' GOAL! Marseille 0-1 Lille (Botman): From the resulting corner, Newcastle United target Sven Botman heads home unmarked to fire the champions in front.

33' RED CARD - ANDRE IS OFF Just two minutes after receiving a caution, Benjamin Andre is given his marching orders for a foul on Guendouzi. Crazy from the Lille midfielder, the champions are down to ten!

75' GOAL! Marseille 1-1 Lille (Under): Cengiz Ünder bends in a superb shot from the edge of the area to draw Marseille level. Tremendous strike from the Turkey international. Game on!

90+3 DOUBLE SAVE FROM GRBIC Fantastic double save by Grbic from Under and Gerson probably saves a point for Lille. Marseille so close to finding a winner.

KEY STAT

Marseille have now scored at least one goal in 19 of the last 20 home games against Lille.

