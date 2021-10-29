Lionel Messi watched from the stands after he was replaced at half-time as Paris Saint-Germain scored two second-half goals to come from behind and beat Lille at Parc des Princes.

Jonathan David's eighth goal of the season separated the sides at the break, with PSG deservedly trailing after a woeful first-half performance.

Having already defeated PSG in the Trophee des Champions earlier this season, Lille started confidently and fired a warning with barely two minutes on the clock when Burak Yilmaz was played through only to be denied by an excellent Gianluigi Donnarumma save.

Lille's attack-minded approach was rewarded in the 31st-minute when David finished a thrilling team move assisted by Yilmaz's cut-back.

The home side's best chance fell to Angel Di Maria - in for the ill Kylian Mbappe - five minutes before the break when his lobbed shot dropped just wide of the far post.

Mauricio Pochettino took the big decision to replace Messi with Mauro Icardi at the interval, with the 34-year-old producing a worryingly below-par display.

The switch didn't prompt an immediate improvement as Lille went close to doubling their advantage. PSG had Donnarumma to thank once more as he got a big hand to Yilmaz's lob and David could only blaze over on the follow-up.

But inspired by the brilliance of Di Maria, PSG finally found their groove and the Argentine's cross found Marquinhos for the equaliser in the 74th-minute to set up a tense finale.

A huge chance fell to Icardi who somehow contrived to miss the target from point-blank range before Di Maria took matters into his own hands, playing a give-and-go with Neymar before a sweet swipe of the left boot made it 2-1 to PSG with just two minutes to play.

The victory means Pochettino's side are 10 points clear of the chasing pack ahead of the weekend's games, while struggling Lille - the reigning champions - remain 11th.







TALKING POINT - Di Maria's magic gives Pochettino a selection headache

PSG score twice after Messi was hooked at the interval. No, you're not seeing things. This is reality, absurd as it reads.

The 34-year-old looked well off the pace from the outset - he ballooned a free-kick over the bar and a poor finish minutes earlier was met with an almost embarrassed huss by the home supporters. Still, it was a huge surprise to see his team-mates emerge for the second half without him. He had reportedly been suffering from some muscle pain during the week and whether he felt he couldn't continue is anyone's guess.

But what is clear is the fact PSG played so much better in his absence. Pochettino's side played further up the pitch and packed more bodies in dangerous areas, and it was Messi's compatriot Di Maria who lit up Parc des Princes in a particularly devastating 30-minute spell. Whether it's enough for the former Manchester United forward to keep his place in the team remains to be seen, but he has certainly given Pochettino something to think about.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Angel Di Maria (PSG)

Donnarumma's excellence kept PSG in the game, Neymar's piercing passes and clever movement were superb, but the night belongs to Di Maria.

PLAYER RATINGS

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma 8, Kimpembe 7, Marquinhos 7, Bernat 5, Kehrer 5, Pereira 6, Wijnaldum 6, Gueye 6, Neymar 8, Di Maria 9*, Messi 5.. subs: Dagba 5, Nuno Mendes 5, Draxler N/A, Herrera N/A

Lille: Grbic 7, Celik 7, Djalo 7, Fonte 6, Reinildo 7, Bamba 6, Xeka 6, Sanches 7, David 7, Ikone 7, Yilmaz 7.. subs: Onana 5, Weah N/A Yazici N/A

KEY MOMENTS

2' - So close! After Messi takes a heavy touch and loses possession on the edge of the opposition penalty area, Lille streak forward in large number and catch the hosts cold. Ikone rolls a pass across the face of goal and Yilmaz has to score... but Donnarumma makes a great save to deny the Turkey international his third goal of the season!

31' - GOAL! Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lille (Jonathan David): Lille are ahead and no one can say they don't deserve it! Jonathan David has his eighth of the season! It's a great team goal, started straight from a goal-kick. After 10 or 12 passes, Yilmaz gets the better of Kehrer and pulls it back for his strike partner who finishes with aplomb!

40' - Di Maria... no! The Argentine takes a beautiful first touch to get Wijnaldum's throughball out of his feet as he closes in on the goalkeeper... but his lobbed effort just skims wide of the far post. Neymar was unmarked and perhaps a pass was the better option!

47' - Close! Lille continue to play with an attack-minded approach and are almost rewarded with a second! David pounces on a loose ball but his shot is saved by Donnarumma. He collects once more, squares it to Yilmaz, but Marquinhos bravely makes the interception!

74' - GOAL! Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Lille (Marquinhos): Marquinhos is free at the back post to slot home from Di Maria's cross and draw PSG level! VAR checks for a foul or perhaps an offside, but after a moment the referee signals the goal will stand!

85' - Icardi has to score - but doesn't! Sent through by Neymar's perfectly-weighted pass, he somehow contrives to miss the target!

88' - GOAL! Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Lille (Angel Di Maria): Di Maria's brilliance has won it for PSG! He starts the attack, lends it to Neymar, whose return pass is wonderful. And with a swipe of the boot, the ball nestles into the bottom corner!

KEY STATS

Paris Saint-Germain have won eight points after the 85th minute this season in Ligue 1, at least five more than any other team in the top-flight.

Lionel Messi is the player with the most shots this season in Ligue 1 without scoring (15 shots, four on target). The Paris striker had not gone five league games in a row without finding the net in the top five European leagues since October 2020 (also five).

