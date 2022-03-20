Goals from Wissam Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland helped Monaco to a 3-0 win over Paris Saint Germain on Sunday.

PSG were off the pace from the kick-off at the Stade Louis II and a dominant Monaco took full advantage.

Ben Yedder opened the scoring in the 25th minute, backheeling Youssouf Fofana's cross past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Kylian Mbappé missed a gilt-edged chance to equalise early in the second half but he scuffed his shot from six-yards out, summing up PSG's woeful afternoon.

Substitute Kevin Volland added a second midway through the second half before Ben Yedder grabbed his second from the penalty spot.

The result provisionally moves Monaco into seventh place in Ligue 1, whilst PSG remain 15-points clear at the top.

TALKING POINT - Can Pochettino survive until the end of the season?

Sunday's defeat at Monaco was arguably the lowest point of Mauricio Pochettino's tenure at Paris Saint-Germain. Dumped out of the Coupe de France and Champions League in recent weeks, the Parisians showed signs of checking out for the season despite there still being a title to wrap up.

A tepid display with no work rate, desire or togetherness, the fans have made it clear in recent weeks what they think of the current PSG regime but the manner of this defeat will sting even more at the Parc des Princes. With an international break upon us, will the hierachy at the club use this period to call time on Pochettino?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Youssouf Fofana

The 23-year-old Frenchman put in a masterful display as Monaco toppled the league leaders. Fofana has developed a superb midfield partnership with Aurelien Tchouameni and comfortably bossed PSG's midfield three on Sunday afternoon. A tremendous display from the Monaco man, a player PSG should look to when their rebuild begins this summer.

PLAYER RATINGS

MONACO: Nubel 6, Aguilar 7, Disasi 7, Badiashile 6, Henrique 6, Jean Lucas 7, Tchouameni 7, Fofana 8, Martins, Golovin 6, Ben Yedder 7. Subs: Maripan n/a, Boadu n/a, Jakobs 6, Volland 6.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN: Donnarumma 6, Hakimi 5, Marquinhos 4, Kimpembe 4, Mendes 4, Paredes 5, Danilo 5, Verratti 4, Wijnaldum 3, Neymar 3, Mbappé 4. Subs: Icardi 4, Diallo n/a, Draxler n/a , Gueye 4.

KEY MOMENTS

25' GOAL! MONACO 1-0 PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (Wissam Ben Yedder): Monaco get their reward for a bright opening as Wissam Ben Yedder superbly backheels in Fofana's testing cross from close range. The hosts take a deserved lead.

68' GOAL! MONACO 2-0 PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (Kevin Volland): Substitute Kevin Volland extends the hosts advantage turning home Aguilar's pass from 12 yards. Easy for Monaco!

84' GOAL! MONACO 3-0 PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (Wissam Ben Yedder): Ben Yedder grabs his second from the spot after Kimpembe had fouled Volland

KEY STATS

