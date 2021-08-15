Mauricio Pochettino claimed that he "did not hear" boos after Kylian Mbappe appeared to be jeered by home supporters during Paris Saint-Germain's win over RC Strasbourg.

The French forward scored in the first half to help Pochettino's side to a 4-2 win.

A number of PSG's star summer signings, including Lionel Messi, were unveiled before the game but it is speculation over Mbappe's future that caused home fans to apparently voice their displeasure over his deliberations over a new contract.

"I did not hear the whistles," Pochettino said, according to L'Equipe

"I am very happy with him. He's focused on what he needs to do and had a really good game.

"It is very important for us to have our supporters around us. It's extraordinary and we missed them dearly. Football is completely different with the spectators."

Mauro Icardi opened the scoring after just three minutes to help PSG into an early lead, extended by a quick fire second and third just before the half-hour mark from Mbappe and Julian Draxler.

Strasbourg fought back well after the half-time interval, though, and briefly courted a comeback with Kevin Gameiro - against his former club - and Ludovic Ajorque scoring.

Watch behind the scenes as Messi is unveiled as PSG player

The sending off of Alexander Djiku rather ended their rally, however, and Pablo Sarabia put the game beyond doubt five minutes from time after an Mbappe cross.

It capped an exciting day for fans of the Qatar-backed club, with the unveiling of Messi and the rest of the Paris club's summer cohort.

Ashraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, GIanluigi Donarumma and Georginio Wijnaldum were also given a warm welcome at the Parc des Princes.

"With the presentation of the newcomers, it was a great evening for PSG," said Pochettino.

"Now, we have to prepare them gradually, without taking too many risks, whether it is Leo Messi or the others."

The speculation over Mbappe's future will continue, though, with PSG's attacking reinforcements and the arrival of another superstar in Messi supposedly leaving Mbappe considering his options.

There has been long-rumoured interest from Real Madrid in the Frenchman, who produced a fine performance against Strasbourg.

Victory leaves PSG top of Ligue 1 halfway through the second round of fixtures with a maximum six points.

