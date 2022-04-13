Sergio Ramos has revealed his wish to keep playing into his forties, saying he hopes to remain in the game for another "four or five years".

The 36-year-old Spaniard has been beset by a recurrent calf injury since arriving at Paris Saint-Germain last year, making just seven appearance so far for the club.

Ad

But he completed 90 minutes for the third time this season in his team's 6-1 win over Clermont Foot last Saturday , and is bullish about getting back to his best.

Champions League Ramos ruled out, Benzema a doubt for PSG-Real Madrid clash 14/02/2022 AT 14:34

"I would like to play between four and five more years at the top level and then live another experience," Ramos told Amazon Prime France.

"I have two years at PSG, we will try to do three and then we'll see.

"As long as my physical condition holds up, I think I can keep my mind focused."

Ramos is part of a PSG team that has been rounded on this term, with their collective harmony once more called into question, most notably following their last-16 Champions League exit to Real Madrid

But there was no hint of Ramos espousing a selfish outlook as he discussed the individual versus collective balance always present in football.

"I prefer to play in the best team in the world than to be the best player because in the end football is a collective sport and it is about winning as a team," Ramos said.

"Before being the best in the world, I prefer to play world championships, Champions League. And for everything, you always need the work of the team."

PSG are twelve points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with just seven games to go, and look set to reclaim their domestic crown from Lille, who pipped them so sensationally last season.

For Ramos, it will be the sixth league trophy of his career, having picked up five La Liga titles in Spain.

Champions League Neymar returns to training ahead of PSG-Real Madrid 10/02/2022 AT 18:51