PSG beat Clermont Foot 4-0 at Parc des Princes to extend their unbeaten run in Ligue 1.

This was the first league meeting between these two sides, who last faced each other back in 1996, where Clermont came out on top in their Coupe de France clash.

Fast forward 25 years and PSG are now a very different outfit and despite having a host of their biggest names missing, still managed to field a starting XI that many teams would dream of having.

And it only took Mauricio Pochettino's side 20 minutes to break the deadlock with Ander Herrera popping up in the box to head the ball over the line after a low driven Achraf Hakimi cross was palmed away by Arthur Desmas into the path of the Spaniard.

The Parisian’s lead was then doubled by Herrera, who smashed the ball into the roof of the net after Kylian Mbappe’s cross was blocked and fell kindly to the midfielder.

Clermont came out in the second half and continued to try and go toe-to-toe with PSG, but were undone by a counter-attack. Mbappe found himself on the end of the long pass and had the composure to round Desmas, slotting the ball into the back of the empty net.

Mbappe was central to the fourth goal of the game as his shot was well saved by Desmas, but Idrissa Gueye was well placed to head the ball home.

This match proved that beating one of Europe’s best outfits was a step too far for the newly promoted side, but they can take heart from the attacking play that their manager Pascal Gastien demanded from his team. If they can reproduce more performances like this then they will have a strong season in the top flight.

Next up for PSG is an away trip to Club Brugge in the Champions League followed by a home fixture with Lyon. While Clermont host Brest in the league.

TALKING POINT - PSG PROVE THEIR STRENGTH IN DEPTH

This Paris St Germain squad is often accused of relying heavily on their biggest names to deliver results and silverware. But today they proved that they are much more than that, the squad as whole knew their roles and produced a confident team performance that Pochettino must have been proud to watch from the dugout.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANDER HERRERA (PARIS ST GERMAIN)

This star studded side is littered with some of the best players from across the world, but today Herrera proved he has a big part to play in this PSG team. His timing was excellent, arriving late in the box to grab the opening goals and then providing the pass for Mbappe to make it 3-0. With performances like this Pochettino will find it hard to keep him out of the starting line-up.

PLAYER RATINGS:

PSG: Donnarumma 6, Hakimi 8, Marquinhos 8, Kimpembe 7, Diallo 6, Gueye 7, Pereira 6, Herrera 9, Rafinha 6, Draxler 6, Mbappe 9

Clermont Foot:Desmas 6, Zedadka 6, Ogier 6, Hountondji 6, N'Simba 6, Gastien 6, Berthomier 6; Samed 6, Hamel 6, Dossou 7; Allevinah 6

KEY MOMENTS:

20' - GOAL 1-0 PSG (Herrera) - Hakimi bursts into the box and his low cross is palmed into the path of Herrera who head the ball into the back of the net!

31' - GOAL 2-0 PSG (Herrera) - Herrera scores to make it 2-0. The midfielder smashes the ball into the roof of the net after the ball wasn't cleared away properly following some neat footwork from Mbappe

39' - CHANCE! Gueye's driving run opens up the Clermont midfield and he finds Draxler on the edge of the box. The German opens up his body and pick his spot, but his shot is blocked at the last moment

55' - GOAL 3-0 PSG (Mbappe) - PSG score on the counter attack as Mbappe produces a composed finish to touch the ball round the keeper and slots the ball into an open net.

56' - GOAL 4-0 PSG (Gueye) - This game should be out of reach for Clermont as Gueye heads the ball over the line after Mbappe's shot was well saved by Desmas

KEY STATS:

PSG have won their last seven Ligue 1 games

PSG have not lost any of their last 28 home games against newly-promoted side in Ligue 1, winning the most recent 15 while last losing to such an opponent in May 2010 against Montpellier

